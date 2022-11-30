Business

ITF deplores rights infringement against seafarers in Nigeria

The International Transport Workers Federation (ITF)’s Fair Practices Committee Steering Group (FPCSG) has said that the basic human rights of the 26 seafarers of the Heroic Idun vessel detained in Nigeria have been infringed by the Federal Government.

The seafarers’ body said that its members were subjected to lengthy detentions and unfair legal action apparently because of a mix-up. The ITF Seafarers’ Section Chair and Co-Chair of the FPCSG, Dave Heindel, said that some of the seafarers had been held in appalling conditions and interrogated without charge, adding that they had been denied legal help. The FPCSG governs ITF’s Flags of Convenience (FoC) campaign and takes a special interest where seafarers are unfairly and unreasonably criminalised. Heindel called on the Federal Government to free the 26 seafarers of the vessel detained in Nigerian prison on charges of oil theft. It was gathered that the British oil giant, BP, sub-contracted the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) tanker, Heroic Idun, with IMO number 9858058 to load at Akpo oil field in the Niger Delta in late July 2022, leading to alleged oil theft. However, the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, had ordered the detention of all crew members for alleged involvement in oil theft.

The seafarers are standing on five charges under the various Nigerian statutes including the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019. The crew initially faced three charges, but the court later amended this to five charges including: dealing in export crude oil without a licence; entering a restricted zone; falsely reporting piracy; refusing lawful orders from maritime authorities and violation of customs laws. Also, it was gathered that the Marshal Islands, where the ship was registered has initiated a case against Equatorial Guinea for the illegal seizure at the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea, in Hamburg, Germany on 10 November 2022. Heindel said: “The way these seafarers have been treated is outrageous. There are rules under international law for dealing with crimes at sea, that both Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea appear to have completely ignored.

Nigeria must recognise the complete lack of evidence in this case and free the crew immediately. Their arrest, continued detention and possible lengthy legal battle is a complete miscarriage of justice.” He said that ITF strongly condemned the criminalisation and unfair treatment of the seafarers, reminding states of their legal obligations under the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Maritime Labour Convention 2006 (MLC).

Regardless of charge, the chairman said that seafarers, who are detained in a foreign port, should be dealt with promptly, given due process of law and with appropriate consular protection. It would be recalled in July this year, Nigerian Navy declared that the vessel was arrested by the Equatorial Guinea Navy over alleged crude oil theft in Nigeria, noting that the vessel had arrived one of the oil terminals, Total Safe Anchorage (SA), operated by Akpo Oil Field, for loading operations but was interrogated by the Nigerian Navy and later discovered to lack the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s due clearance for the loading operations. As a cover up, the vessel raised false alarm that it was under attack in Nigeria in order to escape arrest from Nigerian Navy. However, the Naval Director of Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan said that the vessel was arrested by Equatorial Guinea after it fled from Nigeria’s Akpo Oil Field to escape arrest.

 

