ITF DG applauds NASS for inclusion  of Vocational Education in school curricula

Musa Pam, Jos

The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari has commended the National Assembly for the commencement of legislative process for the inclusion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in school curricula.

Ari said the decision of the Assembly is a bold step in the right direction as it will expose Nigerians to learning skills at an early age.

He stated this in Jos on Wednesday during the Annual Review Meeting of the Staff of the ITF held at it Headquarters.

“We believe that this is a step in the right direction as it will expose Nigerians to hands on skills at an early age and thereby eliminate existing prejudices against TVET and the perception of technical skills as a preserve for some classes of our society,” he said.

The Director General also appreciate ITF stakeholders including the state governments, the organised private sector and other governmental and Non-governmental Organisations that have collaborated with the Fund to equip Nigerians with skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

“I am pleased to note that stakeholders are steadily keying into our advocacy for emphasis on skill acquisition as a vehicle and a veritable tool for poverty reduction, job creation and overall national growth.”

He added that in the last few years his of tenure, the ITF has performed commendably in all facets of its activities and programmes.

Ari commend the ITF workforce for their resilience, determination, dedication and commitment which accounted for most of the successes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...