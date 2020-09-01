Metro & Crime

ITF DG commends FG’s directive on skills acquisition programmes of MDAs

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

*Says it will save cost

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph N. Ari, has commended the Federal Government for its directive on the harmonisation of skills programmes implemented by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The DG, who was reacting to the pronouncement in Jos on Tuesday while speaking to journalists, described the decision as a welcome development, as it would lead to greater synergy and cooperation between and amongst government agencies involved in skills acquisition for job and wealth creation.

He said such collaboration would lead to greater multiplier effect, reduce wastages as well as duplication of efforts.

Sir Ari said it was for these reasons that the ITF had over the years advocated for agencies of government to work together rather than in silos.

“For a number of years now, we have been calling on HRD practitioners, particularly agencies of government involved in skills acquisition to come together so that we can work as one to deliver skills to Nigerians, rather than dissipate our energies in disparate and ill-organised efforts that have not yielded any remarkable results.”

He added that: “Today, the National Directorate for Employment (NDE), Bank of Industry (BOI), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency Nigeria (SMEDAN) and a number of other agencies have several programmes in one form or the other. I believe with synergy, we will have greater impact and more successfully drive the job creation agenda of the Federal Government.”

The ITF, the DG said, would leverage on its experience, expertise, and expansive network to attain the directive of government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Army hands over 778 terrorists’ wives, children to police, DSS

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nigerian Army yesterday handed over 778 women and children rescued during the raid on the camp of the Darul- Salam Islamic sect at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.   The rescued women and children are from Kano, Sokoto, Yobe, Gome, Niger, Jigawa, Borno, Kaduna, Kogi and Bauchi states. Others are Kwara, […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara gov loses Chief of Staff

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State, Aminu Adisa Logun, is dead. A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said: “Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. He died only a few hours after the test […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Cult members planning to unleash terror Tuesday – Police

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have warned against plans by any cult group to unleash violence across the state. The state police command said the warning followed intelligence reports at its disposal indicating that members of a notorious cult group planned to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: