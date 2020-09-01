ITF DG commends FG’s directive on skills acquisition programmes of MDAs

*Says it will save cost

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph N. Ari, has commended the Federal Government for its directive on the harmonisation of skills programmes implemented by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The DG, who was reacting to the pronouncement in Jos on Tuesday while speaking to journalists, described the decision as a welcome development, as it would lead to greater synergy and cooperation between and amongst government agencies involved in skills acquisition for job and wealth creation.

He said such collaboration would lead to greater multiplier effect, reduce wastages as well as duplication of efforts.

Sir Ari said it was for these reasons that the ITF had over the years advocated for agencies of government to work together rather than in silos.

“For a number of years now, we have been calling on HRD practitioners, particularly agencies of government involved in skills acquisition to come together so that we can work as one to deliver skills to Nigerians, rather than dissipate our energies in disparate and ill-organised efforts that have not yielded any remarkable results.”

He added that: “Today, the National Directorate for Employment (NDE), Bank of Industry (BOI), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency Nigeria (SMEDAN) and a number of other agencies have several programmes in one form or the other. I believe with synergy, we will have greater impact and more successfully drive the job creation agenda of the Federal Government.”

The ITF, the DG said, would leverage on its experience, expertise, and expansive network to attain the directive of government.

