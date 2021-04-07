ITF DG warns staff against absenteeism, insubordination

The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Sir Joseph Ari has warned staff of the Fund to avoid incidents of absenteeism, insubordination and misconduct in the organisation, saying appropriate sanctions will be applied to staff who get involved in such practices.

Ari gave the warning while delivering his keynote address at the 2020 end of year proformance review meeting held at the ITF Headquarters on Wednesday in Jos.

The Annual Meeting which has the theme: “Empowering the Nation’s Human Capital For Prosperity”, the DG urged the staff to have 100 percent loyalty to the ITF.

“Without fearing to sound like a broken horn, I wish to address the issue of indiscipline and other related issues. Although discipline has improved, but must be completely stamped out. Incidents of absenteeism, insubordination and similar misconducts should not be treated with levity,” he said.

Earlier, the Director of Corporate Planning Department of the ITF Mr Abimbola Olasupo James said the challenges of the year 2020 necessitated new approaches and adaptive measures by the ITF to effectively cope with what has now become the “new normal”.

