News

ITF DG warns staff against absenteeism, insubordination

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Sir Joseph Ari has warned staff of the Fund to avoid incidents of absenteeism, insubordination and misconduct in the organisation, saying appropriate sanctions will be applied to staff who get involved in such practices.
Ari gave the warning while delivering his keynote address at the 2020 end of year proformance review meeting held at the ITF Headquarters on Wednesday in Jos.
The Annual Meeting which has the theme: “Empowering the Nation’s Human Capital For Prosperity”, the DG urged the staff to have 100 percent loyalty to the ITF.
“Without fearing to sound like a broken horn, I wish to address the issue of indiscipline and other related issues. Although discipline has improved, but must be completely stamped out. Incidents of absenteeism, insubordination and similar misconducts should not be treated with levity,” he said.
Earlier, the Director of Corporate Planning Department of the ITF Mr Abimbola Olasupo James said the challenges of the year 2020 necessitated new approaches and adaptive measures by the ITF to effectively cope with what has now become the “new normal”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

General Buratai and his devotion to fatherland

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The greatest gist in Nigeria today among the country’s senior political harbingers, former leaders, and political elites is the sustained mockery of Nigeria’s Service Chiefs. Though, the sitting Military Chiefs have posted very relieving results in the last five years, fighting the conspiratorial or instigated insurgencies and insurrections hovering in some parts of Nigeria, but […]
News

Umahi committing political suicide –Primate Ayodele

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has described the defection of the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a journey to end his own political career.   Speaking to journalists following Umahi’s recent dumping of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the […]
News

18-month salary arrears: Edo LG boss dismisses protest

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Contrary to the claim by the workers that the Chairman of Orhiomwon Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Silvester Okoro owed them 18-month salaryarrears, theChairman yesterday said that the council under his leadership has paid the salaries of staff of the council up to date. Okoro, who disclosed this while reacting to the protest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica