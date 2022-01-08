ITF discovers fake skills, empowerment programme forms on sale

*Police arrest suspect in Jos

Musa Pam, Jos

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) on Friday advised Nigerians to be aware of fraudsters selling fake 2022 skills and empowerment forms even when the Fund had not embarked on any recruitment exercise.

Director of Administration and Human Resource of the ITF, Mr. Tajudeen Ishola gave the warning while speaking with journalists at the Fund’s Headquarters in Jos when the agency discovered a 22-year-old man, Alamba Dennis printed fake forms selling to mostly women and youths for between N700 and N1500.

“We got a report that our intervention programme forms are being sold to the general public and we set machinery in motion and in the process we discovered one Alamba Dennis selling forms to the public for a fee, but ITF forms are free and secondly we have not started any recruitment or issuing forms for skills acquisition.”

He reiterated that when the ITF is ready for the programme or recruitment, it will be in line with the extant Federal Civil Service Commission’s regulations guiding the operations of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), that all vacancies shall be advertised in at least two newspapers circulating nationally, giving prospective candidates a minimum of six weeks within which to apply.

The suspect, Dennis told New Telegrapgh that he committed the crime in order to raise money for his school fees.

