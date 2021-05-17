News

ITF graduates NISDP trainees, commences 2021 skills intervention programmes

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

In order to stem rising unemployment and poverty in Nigeria, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is set to graduate thousands of trainees of the 2020 National Industrial Skills Development Programme even as it has concluded arrangements for the implementation of its skills intervention programmes for 2021.

 

The Director-General/Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari disclosed this in Jos said the grand closing ceremony, which will take place in Abuja on the May 20, 2021, will be attended by the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Bello and the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum and a host of other dignitaries.

 

The DG said that the beneficiaries, whose training commenced in the last quarter of 2020, were equipped with skills in tailoring, cosmetology and information and communication technology.

 

Ari noted that implementation of the programme amidst the COVID-19 pandemic was not only an expression of the ITF’s unyielding desire to fully discharge its mandate but also its message to all Nigerians that despite adversity and challenges, Nigeria as a country will always overcome with the right commitment, dedication and a will to succeed.

 

He added that in view of the latest report of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) unemployment Survey of Q4 of 2020, and rising incidences of insecurity and poverty, the ITF has declared year 2021 the Year of Skills Escalation for Prosperity and will implement another round of skills programmes.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

