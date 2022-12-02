ITF harps on human resource training

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) said it has done much in generating trained indigenous manpower that has been managing various sectors of the economy. ITF Jos Area Office Zonal Director Fulera Dikki said this in Jos at the fund’s interactive forum with its clients and stakeholders. She commended the stakeholders for partnering with the fund in developing the nation’s human resource through training and re-training of their workforce. Dikki who was represented by the Head of Estate Unit at the fund’s Area Office, Mr Yahaya Manu, pointed out that the annual interactive forum of the “ITF provides a platform to interact and share ideas with its critical stakeholders.”

The zonal director stated that the theme for the interactive forum title: “Employee engagement: Key for sustainable organisational growth,” is very apt in addressing issues relating to employee engagement. She said that the theme’s keynote speaker would help to bring out practicable strategies for the organised private sectors to attain an effectively engaged workforce.

The keynote speaker, Dr Clement Adewale, the Head of Department Banking and Finance, University of Jos, said that “employee engagement is an investment as employees help foster the organisation’s growth in terms of increase in the company’s shareholders, customers satisfaction which in turn increases the profit of the organisation.” Adewale further said that small enterprises in virile business areas would check unemployment. He tasked the employers on the importance of doing a work force profiling to enable them to ascertain employees’ performance. A participant at the forum, Mr Pwajok Sambo, commended the ITF for organising the interactive forum, saying he had learnt the importance of workforce profiling.

