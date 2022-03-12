News

ITF, NECA collaboration produce 12,603 skilled technicians in 12 yrs

Mutual collaboration between Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has produced over 12,603 highly skilled technicians in Nigeria within 12 years. Director General of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, stated this in Abuja while briefing the media on the outcome of a Joint Survey of Contemporary Manpower Requirement in the Nigerian Economy which was carried out by ITF and NECA The Survey showed that Nigeria lacked manpower skilled force in many sectors of the economy. According to him: “The Survey, which was presented to the public sometime back highlighted acute manpower shortages as well as low competency levels in several skills areas including Mechanical Maintenance (Pneumatics, Hydraulics, Machining and Pipe-Fitting and Plumbing).

“Welding and Fabrication, Electrical/Electronic Maintenance, Auto Mechatronics, Automation and Process Control and Instrumentation among others. He said that: “To ensure the success of the project, the partners, the ITF and NECA, adopted a robust but compact management structure that has not only guaranteed its effectiveness but also ensured its efficiency and numerous achievements”. Ari explained that the Technical Skills Development Project (TSDP) adopts the “brown-fields” approach for the skill acquisition programmes, which entails leveraging already existing facilities for Training.

Ari further said: “It is perhaps on account of the aforementioned measures that in the 12 years of its existence, the TSDP has achieved significant milestones, despite the numerous financial and socio-cultural challenges it faced and continues to face. The ITF and NECA also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with over 30 Participating Organizations (POS), marking the flagged off of the 2022 training programmes. On her part, the Director Project of NECA, Celine Oni, said the partnership has drastically contributed in closing the gap of unskilled manpower in Nigeria.

 

