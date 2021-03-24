Metro & Crime

ITF plans to train over 7m Nigerians in 10 years, says DG

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Sir, Joseph Ari has disclosed that the training fund is set and ready waiting for the approval of the Federal Government to kick start the training of over 7 million Nigerians over the next decade.
Ari stated this on Wednesday in Jos while briefing journalists at the ITF Centre for Excellence
He said until most Nigerians youths and women are equipped with competitive technical skills, the nation will continue to fight a losing battle against the blights of poverty and unemployment and their attendant consequences.
“The ITF was among the few agencies requested by the Federal Government to forward submissions on lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. If our proposal, which is currently receiving the attention of the authorities is assented to, the ITF will train over seven million Nigerians in agriculture, construction and facility maintenance, information and communication technology, manufacturing and services sectors between 2021 and 2031,” he said.
He said the ITF is inspired by success stories from countries like Japan, Germany, Vietnam, Singapore and Brazil that transformed into industrial power-houses using technical acquisition, saying Nigeria can do the same.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Panic, gridlock over gas leakage on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

No cause for alarm, says NNPC Fear gripped residents and motorists yesterday as gas leaked from a pipeline at Magboro on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Many motorists abandoned their vehicles and fled to avoid being caught in a fire outbreak, in case of an explosion. The sound of the leakage, which was heard several kilometres away, […]
Metro & Crime

Landlady’s daughter beats tenant to death over electricity bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  An argument over electricity bills which ensued between a landlady’s daughter, Ms Tina Essi, and her tenant, has allegedly led to the tenant’s death in Ikorodu area of Lagos. Until the dastardly incident, both were residents of No 26 Orijamogun Street, Oreyo, Ikorodu, Lagos. However, Tina is currently cooling her heels with the at […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun seals 13 illegal gas outlets

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has sealed 13 illegal gas outlets in Ijebu-Ode for operating without approval.   The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olatunji Odunlami, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta.. Odunlami noted that the skids were sealed during monitoring/ enforcement exercise by the ministry.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica