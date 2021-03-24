ITF plans to train over 7m Nigerians in 10 years, says DG

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Sir, Joseph Ari has disclosed that the training fund is set and ready waiting for the approval of the Federal Government to kick start the training of over 7 million Nigerians over the next decade.

Ari stated this on Wednesday in Jos while briefing journalists at the ITF Centre for Excellence

He said until most Nigerians youths and women are equipped with competitive technical skills, the nation will continue to fight a losing battle against the blights of poverty and unemployment and their attendant consequences.

“The ITF was among the few agencies requested by the Federal Government to forward submissions on lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. If our proposal, which is currently receiving the attention of the authorities is assented to, the ITF will train over seven million Nigerians in agriculture, construction and facility maintenance, information and communication technology, manufacturing and services sectors between 2021 and 2031,” he said.

He said the ITF is inspired by success stories from countries like Japan, Germany, Vietnam, Singapore and Brazil that transformed into industrial power-houses using technical acquisition, saying Nigeria can do the same.

