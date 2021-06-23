ITF set to acquire machinery for mass production of ITF mobile phones in Nigeria

The Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari has disclosed that the Fund has initiated processes for the procurement and installation of a production line especially dedicated to commence the mass production and launch in the market of the ITF mobile phones at the ITF Model Skills Training Centre (MSTC), Abuja.

Ari stated this on Wednesday at the ITF Headquarters in Jos when he received the leadership of the two in-house Unions in the Fund where he revealed that since the symbolic presentation of the ITF phone to President Muhammadu Buhari, the ITF has been inundated with requests for partnership from corporate entities within the country.

“I have given a directive to the Director of Technical and Vocational Skills Training Department, who is also the zonal Director of the ITF MSTC to get all the immediate machines so that we will be able to set up the production line,” he said.

He added that: “Since the good news, we’ve also received a lot of requests for partnership, including one from AfriOne. This is good as we cannot do it alone because we are not an island unto ourselves. The main thing is that this product is a home grown product and this lends credence to the fact that we too can do it in Nigeria.”

On the congratulatory visit by the executive officers of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSACGOC) and Amalgamated Union Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE), the DG expressed appreciation to the staff of the Fund for identifying and supporting the management, saying: “Every leader should have a strategic vision. But you also need followers that will key into the leaders’ vision and happily, that’s what has happened in the ITF. The Unions have been great partners in progress.”

The DG stressed the need for continuous dialogue as a recipe for industrial harmony.

