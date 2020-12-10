ITF set to launch locally made smartphones

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is in the process of producing indigenous mobile phones from locally sourced materials. Sir Joseph Ari, Director- General of ITF, who announced the feat yesterday, said the Fund had been directed to produce seven phones to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari while another one to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

He added that the two ministers and Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, would also be presented with the phones. The ITF boss said the Fund has produced a 4G smart mobile cellphone from locally sourced materials.

He displayed the indigenously produced phone at the opening of the Physical/ Virtual 12th National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment in Abuja. Ari officially presented five phones to Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Minister of State, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, at the 12th council meeting. The ITF boss said together with its trainees from its Model Skill Training Centre located in Abuja, it was able to produce its first 4G cell phones with all the components obtainable in any mobile unit. The phone has an inscription on the package which reads thus: “ITF Mobile Developing the Nation Human Race Source, Proudly Nigeria’’.

