News

ITF set to launch locally made smartphones

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is in the process of producing indigenous mobile phones from locally sourced materials. Sir Joseph Ari, Director- General of ITF, who announced the feat yesterday, said the Fund had been directed to produce seven phones to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari while another one to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

He added that the two ministers and Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, would also be presented with the phones. The ITF boss said the Fund has produced a 4G smart mobile cellphone from locally sourced materials.

He displayed the indigenously produced phone at the opening of the Physical/ Virtual 12th National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment in Abuja. Ari officially presented five phones to Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Minister of State, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, at the 12th council meeting. The ITF boss said together with its trainees from its Model Skill Training Centre located in Abuja, it was able to produce its first 4G cell phones with all the components obtainable in any mobile unit. The phone has an inscription on the package which reads thus: “ITF Mobile Developing the Nation Human Race Source, Proudly Nigeria’’.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

World Stroke Day: ‘Stroke, next pandemic in Nigeria’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

With over 200,000 people suffering stroke each year in Nigeria and COVID-19 now identified as a new stroke risk factor in the country, the cerebrovascular disease could become the next pandemic in Nigeria if urgent actions were not taken to prevent stroke. The above analysis was contained in a statement by Stroke Action Nigeria, a […]
News

China holds military drill as US envoy visits Taiwan

Posted on Author Reporter

  China says it is conducting military exercises near the Taiwan Strait to “protect its sovereignty” as a top US official visits Taiwan. The live-fire drills take place amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, and as the US moves to shore up its support of the island. China regards self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway […]
News

Ekiti Assembly to upgrade College of Education College into varsity

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti House of Assembly has passed a bill to upgrade the State College of Education to University of Education, Science and Technology. The bill was unanimously passed at yesterday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker Funminiyi Afuye in Ado-Ekiti. The passage of the bill followed submission of the report of the House Committee on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: