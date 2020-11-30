News

ITF signs MoU with ministry to train 23,000 youths

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport Development to train 23, 000 youths in various skills as part of the efforts to build their capacities and to make them employable and self employed.
Director-General of the ITF Sir Joseph Ari at the signing of the MoU at the headquarters of the Fund in Jos, said the 23,00 youths will be trained in 21 different areas to equip them with requisite skills  that would make them to be self employed.
He explained that, we have draw up 21  training areas, which include agro allied which has a lot of value chains, welding and fabrication, carpentry, plumbing, electrical and installations, Information and communication technology, facilities management technology, health and safety, photography and others.
“We have kept faith with your desire to train the youths, we are expected to train 23,000 Nigeria young men and women, that would mean training 600 per State including the Federal Capital Territory  Abuja. The training will be for three months after which they will be released to the labour market,” he said.
In his response, the Minister of Youth and Sport Development Mr. Sunday Dare said the mandate of ITF and his ministry is similar when it comes to youth development adding that beyond the 23 000 that would be trained in various  skills, many more will be engaged as the year roll by.
The minister, who pointed out  that Nigeria has people that are endowed with various talents and great resources that can make Nigeria great in terms of National Economic Development, added that the young ones need to be equipped to bring out the best in them.

Our Correspondent
