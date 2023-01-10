Inside Abuja

ITF submits fresh vocational training centres to FG

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has submitted a proposal on vocational skills to the Federal Government covering four key sectors, Director General Joseph Ari has said.

The four critical areas jointly being understudy with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), according to the ITF chief, are agriculture, service sector, construction and Information and Communication Technology ( ICT) value chain. Ari spoke in Abuja over the weekend while being presented with letter of award nominating him as best leadership service award for 2022 by the Leadership Newspaper.

The award ceremony is billed for January 31 in Abuja. Speaking to the effort by ITF to deepen skill acquisitions and vocational training as solutions to tackle the unemployment challenge, he described skills and vocational acquisitions being the best way to tackle the unemployment challenge. Ari said a skilled population is prone to fewer crises.

He said the agency between 2015 and till date equipped over 500,000 Nigerians with various skills ranging from POP, plumbing, and others designed for women. He said ITF offices have grown to 45 across the country, with most attached to a vocational wing. Leadership Newspaper Group Vice Chairman Mike Okpere said the team of Newspaper Editors met and evaluated the criteria for the Leadership person of the year. Of the three persons selected, he said ITG DG tops the chart.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

