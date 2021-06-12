News Top Stories

ITF to begin mass production of local android phone

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) said it would soon begin mass production of android smart phone for Nigeria market and later for export. Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, who disclosed this in Abuja said plans were afoot to mass produce madein – Nigeria Android phone. President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday was formally presented with the ITF Mobile Android GSM smart phone in Abuja. A statement by Suleyol Fred Chagu, Director, Public Affairs Department in ITF, quoted Ari to have said plans were afoot to commence mass production of the phone in preparation for its introduction into the market.

“We are presently putting processes in place with the relevant regulatory agencies towards quality assurance, legal framework and intellectual rights amongst others. He noted that the vision of ITF was to create a mass production hub that will churn out products that will be available to all Nigerians.

News Top Stories

Obaseki certificate victory: Oshiomhole apologises to gov

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has apologised to the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, over the treatment meted out to him in APC.   Oshiomhole, who was governor of Edo State, tendered his apology in a congratulatory letter to Obaseki on his victory at the Supreme Court over […]
News

More Families get major support as Health Commissioner rescues several children suffering from severe malnutrition in NKO Yakurr LGA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

AyadeCare Health insurance will address the issue of severe malnutrition and other diseases in our rural areas. Get registered! – Dr Betta Edu The Government of Sen Ben Ayade is strongly committed to the provision of quality health care services at the grass Roots, this will provide succor for the poor and underserved as well […]
News

AGF tasks managers on effective utilisation of cash flows

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Ahmed Idris, has harped on effective utilisation of cash flows across Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs). He admonished MDAs’ cash managers on prompt payment of salaries, upholding accountability in managing public expenditure as well as supporting budget execution and efficient resource allocation. Idris outlined these advice yesterday […]

