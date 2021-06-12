ITF to begin mass production of local android phone

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) said it would soon begin mass production of android smart phone for Nigeria market and later for export. Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, who disclosed this in Abuja said plans were afoot to mass produce madein – Nigeria Android phone. President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday was formally presented with the ITF Mobile Android GSM smart phone in Abuja. A statement by Suleyol Fred Chagu, Director, Public Affairs Department in ITF, quoted Ari to have said plans were afoot to commence mass production of the phone in preparation for its introduction into the market.

“We are presently putting processes in place with the relevant regulatory agencies towards quality assurance, legal framework and intellectual rights amongst others. He noted that the vision of ITF was to create a mass production hub that will churn out products that will be available to all Nigerians.

