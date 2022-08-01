ITF unveils skills acquisition strategic policy plan

The Industrial Training Fund ( ITF) has unveiled its skills acquisition strategic policy plan for the year 2022 to 2025.

ITF Director General, Sir Joseph Ari, disclosed this on Monday in Jos during a Press Conference held at the ITF Centre of Excellence, Bukuru.

Ari explained that the new policy framework, which has as its theme: ‘Re-Engineering Skills for Sustainable Development’, has external and internal components.

According to him, the policy is the third such by his administration since his assumption of office in September 2016, stressing that the policy was key to the nation’s greatness, economic growth and development.

Ari said: “You will recall that on the assumption of office in 2016, we unveiled the ITF Reviewed Vision: Strategies for Mandate Actualization.

“The plan, which was initially slated to terminate in 2022, was, however, reviewed in 2020 to address gaps that were identified in the course of its implementation.

“It was also for us to appropriately respond to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our numerous clients.

“While it lasted, the plan enabled the ITF to aggressively address service challenges by computerizing our operations, tackling infrastructural challenges to expand access to Nigerians desirous of acquiring skills.

“It was also to generally address a gamut of other strictures which were impinging on our ability to effectively discharge our mandate for national economic growth and development and the general good of Nigerians.”

