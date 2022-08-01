News

ITF unveils skills acquisition strategic policy plan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Industrial Training Fund ( ITF) has unveiled its skills acquisition strategic policy plan for the year 2022 to 2025.

ITF Director General, Sir Joseph Ari, disclosed this on Monday in Jos during a Press Conference held at the ITF Centre of Excellence, Bukuru.

Ari explained that the new policy framework, which has as its theme: ‘Re-Engineering Skills for Sustainable Development’, has external and internal components.

According to him, the policy is the third such by his administration since his assumption of office in September 2016, stressing that the policy was key to the nation’s greatness, economic growth and development.

Ari said: “You will recall that on the assumption of office in 2016, we unveiled the ITF Reviewed Vision: Strategies for Mandate Actualization.

“The plan, which was initially slated to terminate in 2022, was, however, reviewed in 2020 to address gaps that were identified in the course of its implementation.

“It was also for us to appropriately respond to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our numerous clients.

“While it lasted, the plan enabled the ITF to aggressively address service challenges by computerizing our operations, tackling infrastructural challenges to expand access to Nigerians desirous of acquiring skills.

“It was also to generally address a gamut of other strictures which were impinging on our ability to effectively discharge our mandate for national economic growth and development and the general good of Nigerians.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Lagos tops with 142 infections as NCDC confirms 236 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 236 new coronavirus infections in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the new positive samples in its update for November 18, 2020. Wednesday’s figure is the highest in nine days — the country recorded 300 new samples on November 8, […]
News

Lawan swears in Ibezim as Imo North Senator

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, swore in Chukwuma Frank Ibezim to represent Imo North Senatorial District. The oath was administered by the Clerk to the Senate, Mr. Ibrahim El-Ladan. The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, had on February 16, affirmed the December 4 verdict of the trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the […]
News

Lagos probes air passengers refusal to pay PCR fees into private account

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Lagos State Government has commenced a forensic audit into the alleged payment of COVID-19 PCR test fees into private account. Against the backdrop that access the National registration and payment portal for COVID-19 PCR test has been challenging leading to the frustration of inbound air passengers who are required to pay for the service. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica