Metro & Crime

ITF was in shambles when I took over in 2016 – Sir Joseph Ari

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

*Says: ‘We’ve transformed and trained 500,000 Nigerian youths’

The Director-General Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari has disclosed that the Fund under his administration has in four years achieved and performed remarkably in the objectives and mandate given it in which 500,000 Nigerian have been trained in various entrepreneurial skills.
Speaking to journalists in Jos on Tuesday on assumption of office for his second tenure following his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, Sir Ari said when he took over in 2016 as Director-General, the ITF was in shambles with stakeholders expressing dissatisfaction with their services.
He said within four years with hardwork of the management team and staff eight giant projects spread across Nigeria have been completed and awaiting commissioning.
“We trained here over 500,000 Nigerians that are today using the skills acquired to earn sustainable livelihoods,” Ari said.
He added that the ITF, has also expanded, completed and commissioned its training infrastructure in Kano, Katsina, Lagos and Jos, which were previously abandoned.
Ari said the establishment of six new area offices in Lafia, Gwagwalada, Badagry, Owerri, Rumoukwuta and Abakaliki, access to the Fund’s services have become easier, with an exponential increase in the number of Nigerians that are trained by it.
He said the achievements made together with management and staff of the Fund, earned him the endorsement of President Buhari, who graciously approved his reappointment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos discharges 50 COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has discharged 50 COVID-19 patients after testing negative to the deadly virus. According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the discharged patients comprised 13 females and 37 males including 26 foreign nationals were discharged from the state isolation facilities to reunite with the society. The governor, who is also the Incident Commander, said: “Today, […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-Rep seeks amicable settlement of Nigeria, Ghana trade dispute

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Hon. Mashood Mustapha, has admonished Nigerians resident in Ghana and their host community to amicably resolve their trade dispute. Mustapha, who is also the Oluomo of Yorubaland in Ghana, gave the admonition while fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State. […]
Metro & Crime

Onipokia tussle: I never congratulated Oba Yisa – Chief Obanla

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh Chief Obanla Oteni, the head of family of Oteni Dodo, Ruling House, in Ipokia Local Government Area in Ogun State has denied congratulating the newly installed Oba Yisa Olaniyan on a radio station. The royal family house, in a statement,  denied congratulating Oba Yisa Olaniyan, knowing fully well that the case over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: