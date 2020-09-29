ITF was in shambles when I took over in 2016 – Sir Joseph Ari

*Says: ‘We’ve transformed and trained 500,000 Nigerian youths’

The Director-General Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari has disclosed that the Fund under his administration has in four years achieved and performed remarkably in the objectives and mandate given it in which 500,000 Nigerian have been trained in various entrepreneurial skills.

Speaking to journalists in Jos on Tuesday on assumption of office for his second tenure following his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, Sir Ari said when he took over in 2016 as Director-General, the ITF was in shambles with stakeholders expressing dissatisfaction with their services.

He said within four years with hardwork of the management team and staff eight giant projects spread across Nigeria have been completed and awaiting commissioning.

“We trained here over 500,000 Nigerians that are today using the skills acquired to earn sustainable livelihoods,” Ari said.

He added that the ITF, has also expanded, completed and commissioned its training infrastructure in Kano, Katsina, Lagos and Jos, which were previously abandoned.

Ari said the establishment of six new area offices in Lafia, Gwagwalada, Badagry, Owerri, Rumoukwuta and Abakaliki, access to the Fund’s services have become easier, with an exponential increase in the number of Nigerians that are trained by it.

He said the achievements made together with management and staff of the Fund, earned him the endorsement of President Buhari, who graciously approved his reappointment.

