Business

iThings: Apple lists Nigeria in third-party repairer programme

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report Comment(0)

Apple has announced an expansion of its Independent Repair Provider programme with Nigeria listed alongside China and Mexico as the big inclusion in the last batch.

The scheme, according to report by The Register, provides authorised third-party companies to repair out-of-warranty iThings.

 

The report says the manufacturer of $699 wheels, plus assorted computing devices  kicked off the scheme in the USA in 2019 and expanded it to Canada and the EU in mid- 2020.

 

And now, Apple has expanded the programme to 38 new nations, of which only Brazil, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates are not in Asia or Oceania.

 

The above mentioned nations are joined by big markets like India, Australia, and Korea, plus Tonga (pop. 104,000), the Cook Islands (pop. 17,500), and holiday hotspots like The Maldives and Fiji.

Myanmar, currently ruled by a military junta that usurped a legitimately elected democratic government, also made the list.

A further 121 nations, from Albania to Zimbabwe, will get the programme later in 2021. China, Mexico and Nigeria are the big inclusions in the last round.

 

Apple also operates an Authorised Service Provider Programme that allows members to perform repairs on iThings, both in and out of warranty.

 

But even with that scheme in place, Apple faced criticism for all-but-monopolising the repairs business for its products through its own Genius Bars, while also forcing grey market third party repairers to use components of dubious provenance and sometimes spotty functionality.

A growing “right to repair” movement, often backed by lawmakers, also pressured Cupertino to be more accommodating in the interest of fair competition and offering consumers more and cheaper options.

 

Apple now appears to have decided its response to those concerns needs to be global.

 

Which is good news if anyone ever gets to go on holiday to spots like Fiji again and for Apple users everywhere. Last year, Techpoints reported that late in February 2020, Apple announced an opening for the role of country leader in Nigeria to oversee sales and business development.

 

It noted that when eventually taken, this would be the next interest in an African country-based official after South Africa, adding that as at then, there were no official stores on the continent, only authorised reseller stores.

 

Based on the premise of inclusiveness, Apple claims to have built a reputation for having the highest percentage of blacks in its employee base in the U.S., compared to other global tech giants.

 

Though, it boasts a nine per cent black inclusion, critics say this is not inclusive because they are mainly retail staff with only a few occupying leadership positions.

 

“If speculations are something to go by on the need for a Nigerian executive, this suggests Nigeria is a major market for the less-expensive iPhones planned to be massproduced in early March, while further stating that the devices will be relatively affordable for Nigerians,” the report noted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Rewane: Interest rates may rise in January 2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

With heightened inflationary pressures, occasioned by the coronavirus (Covid-19)-induced economic crisis, set to continue into the new year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is likely to increase interest rates in January 2021, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said.   Rewane, who made this prediction while reacting to […]
Business

Transcorp Hotels gets shareholders’ nod to raise N10bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Shareholders of Transcorp Hotels Plc, owners of Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, have unanimously authorised the board of directors to raise N10 billion in its proposed rights issue to fortify its balance sheet.   The approval given at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company, which took place yesterday, in Lagos is to […]
Business

Evaluating $10/barrel production cost target

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF writes

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil industry agree with NNPC that the era of $30 per barrel oil production cost is gone in the country, even as the issue of $10 per barrel cost compliance raises concern, ADEOLA YUSUF writes   Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has not mince words on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica