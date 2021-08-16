iThings: Apple lists Nigeria in third-party repairer programme

Apple has announced an expansion of its Independent Repair Provider programme with Nigeria listed alongside China and Mexico as the big inclusion in the last batch.

The scheme, according to report by The Register, provides authorised third-party companies to repair out-of-warranty iThings.

The report says the manufacturer of $699 wheels, plus assorted computing devices kicked off the scheme in the USA in 2019 and expanded it to Canada and the EU in mid- 2020.

And now, Apple has expanded the programme to 38 new nations, of which only Brazil, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates are not in Asia or Oceania.

The above mentioned nations are joined by big markets like India, Australia, and Korea, plus Tonga (pop. 104,000), the Cook Islands (pop. 17,500), and holiday hotspots like The Maldives and Fiji.

Myanmar, currently ruled by a military junta that usurped a legitimately elected democratic government, also made the list.

A further 121 nations, from Albania to Zimbabwe, will get the programme later in 2021. China, Mexico and Nigeria are the big inclusions in the last round.

Apple also operates an Authorised Service Provider Programme that allows members to perform repairs on iThings, both in and out of warranty.

But even with that scheme in place, Apple faced criticism for all-but-monopolising the repairs business for its products through its own Genius Bars, while also forcing grey market third party repairers to use components of dubious provenance and sometimes spotty functionality.

A growing “right to repair” movement, often backed by lawmakers, also pressured Cupertino to be more accommodating in the interest of fair competition and offering consumers more and cheaper options.

Apple now appears to have decided its response to those concerns needs to be global.

Which is good news if anyone ever gets to go on holiday to spots like Fiji again and for Apple users everywhere. Last year, Techpoints reported that late in February 2020, Apple announced an opening for the role of country leader in Nigeria to oversee sales and business development.

It noted that when eventually taken, this would be the next interest in an African country-based official after South Africa, adding that as at then, there were no official stores on the continent, only authorised reseller stores.

Based on the premise of inclusiveness, Apple claims to have built a reputation for having the highest percentage of blacks in its employee base in the U.S., compared to other global tech giants.

Though, it boasts a nine per cent black inclusion, critics say this is not inclusive because they are mainly retail staff with only a few occupying leadership positions.

“If speculations are something to go by on the need for a Nigerian executive, this suggests Nigeria is a major market for the less-expensive iPhones planned to be massproduced in early March, while further stating that the devices will be relatively affordable for Nigerians,” the report noted.

