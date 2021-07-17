It’ll amount to selfishness for me to dump PDP –Ikpeazu

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has denied rumours making the rounds that he is the next governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), waiting to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Ikpeazu went further to say that history will judge him as a selfish leader should he decide to dump PDP, stressing that he has no reason to do so. Speaking during the commissioning of the five kilometre Umuobiakwa-Owo Ahia for Road in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state, Ikpeazu said he cannot jump into another party while his people are in PDP.

“This is my electoral ward. Whatever I want to run for starts here. My people have made it clear that they are in PDP, how can I be in another party when my people are in PDP? “I want to say this that I am in PDP today because of two reasons. One is that our people are in PDP and the next reason is that there is nothing I am looking for that PDP cannot offer. “If I allow my ambition and aspirations to becloud the wishes of my people, the only way to define me is a selfish person. I can only be a leader when I have people that I am leading. “A Bishop without cathedral is not a Bishop.

Therefore, I will remain where the people are and that is PDP. I will not address this matter again. “I have great friends in other parties who will always want me and I always tell them to see something good in the party where I am as well.’’ Ikpeazu explained that his administration built the road because it is a strategic economic influence as it connects Abia to Akwa Ibom State and also connects those from Aba and Umuahia to the respected Onicha-Ngwa Specialist Hospital.

