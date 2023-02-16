It’ll be hard for Oduduru to survive drug case –Fasuba

…saysimpending six-year ban may ruin athlete’s career

Former Africa’s fastest man Olusoji Fasuba has said suspended printer Divine Oduduru may not be able to bounce back if he is finally found to have \ committed doping which could fetch him a six-year ban. Oduduru has been suspended by the World Athletics after a preliminary report revealed he spiced his system with steroids.

Fasuba said he hoped the Nigerian could be exonerated by the final report and avoid a penalty that could taint his career for life. “I have never been in that kind of position and I have never put myself in that kind of situation; so it is hard to say how he is feeling at the moment but the truth is that I really don’t see how someone would come off that unscathed if it is eventually confirmed to be true.

“Although I am yet to hear from Divine Oduduru as regards his own side of this story, if he is found guilty it is a situation which is going to stain your name throughout your career if you ever come back On who should be blamed for steroids between athletes and their coaches, Fasuba said it is a responsibility that should be shared but in the case of a senior athlete, he could shoulder the blame entirely. ” I will like to say it is between the coach and the athlete if the athlete is young. Some of these coaches try to introduce these substances to the athletes it now depends on the willpower and discipline level of that athlete. “I remember when I was growing up, I can’t remember the name of the coach now, it is a long time ago he came to me and said he had some drugs to give to me that would make me run fast I just asked him why he didn’t take those drugs himself; he simply walked away,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...