Sports

It’ll be hard for Oduduru to survive drug case –Fasuba

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…saysimpending six-year ban may ruin athlete’s career

Former Africa’s fastest man Olusoji Fasuba has said suspended printer Divine Oduduru may not be able to bounce back if he is finally found to have \ committed doping which could fetch him a six-year ban. Oduduru has been suspended by the World Athletics after a preliminary report revealed he spiced his system with steroids.

Fasuba said he hoped the Nigerian could be exonerated by the final report and avoid a penalty that could taint his career for life. “I have never been in that kind of position and I have never put myself in that kind of situation; so it is hard to say how he is feeling at the moment but the truth is that I really don’t see how someone would come off that unscathed if it is eventually confirmed to be true.

“Although I am yet to hear from Divine Oduduru as regards his own side of this story, if he is found guilty it is a situation which is going to stain your name throughout your career if you ever come back On who should be blamed for steroids between athletes and their coaches, Fasuba said it is a responsibility that should be shared but in the case of a senior athlete, he could shoulder the blame entirely. ” I will like to say it is between the coach and the athlete if the athlete is young. Some of these coaches try to introduce these substances to the athletes it now depends on the willpower and discipline level of that athlete. “I remember when I was growing up, I can’t remember the name of the coach now, it is a long time ago he came to me and said he had some drugs to give to me that would make me run fast I just asked him why he didn’t take those drugs himself; he simply walked away,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: Semi defeat doesn’t wipe out success – Regragui

Posted on Author Reporter

      Morocco coach Walid Regragui has hardly put a foot wrong in his team’s dream World Cup run but he might come to regret the risk he took on fielding injured players, then seeing them forced to come off in Wednesday’s 2-0 semifinal defeat by France. Nayef Aguerd was named in the starting […]
Sports

Seyi Olofinjana appointed technical director of Swiss club, GC Zurich

Posted on Author Reporter

  Seyi Olofinjana, former Super Eagles midfielder, has been named the new technical director of Grasshopper Club Zurich, a football team in Switzerland. The deal was announced in a statement released by the club on Wednesday. The 40-year-old will take over from Jimmy Berisha, the interim sports director who will now return to the position […]
Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Four Nigeria artists to perform in Qatar

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Finally, the stage is set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 with all the 32 teams fighting to become the new champion of the Mundial. So unfortunate that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will not be there in Qatar after losing out of the qualifiers to the Black Stars of Ghana in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica