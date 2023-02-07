It’ll be victory for Nigerians if Obi emerges as president –Udogu (SAN)

Sir Donald Udogu is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and respected leader in the South-East. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, the octogenarian speaks on the 2023 elections as well as some national issues that concern Ndigbo

What’syourviewonthePeterObipresidentialbidthat is currently gaining momentum?

My philosophy about life is very simple and I base everything on God. I always believe that no man has what it takes to become a leader unless it is given to him by God. When God says it’s your time to lead, nobody can stop it because God is in charge. I am seeing and following what Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti are doing and it is good for Nigeria. It is the peoples’ movement and not about the party. However, it is the will of God that must be done at the end of the election. So, whenever someone asks me this type of question, my answer is always, let the will of God be done. If it’s my wish, I will love him to be president. There are no two ways about it. If God approves he become president there’s nothing anybody can do to stop it. If he wins, his victory will be the victory of all of us. Every Nigerian must have won when if he wins.

Insecurityseemstobethreateningpeacefulelections in the South-East, what’s your view on that?

There’s serious desperation everywhere. If some people can spoil things here in the East to stop the election, they’ll do it and create crisis. However, let me reiterate, let the will of God be done. As an individual, I suspect that some hands of authority beyond the South-East could be responsible for the insecurity in South-East. Yes, they don’t have any grounds to bring out people and shoot so this could be the only means to do to create the needed tension. That’s how I feel about what’s happening here. I may be wrong, but that’s how I feel. If it is possible for them to kill all our young men, they can do it. However, nobody is God. We can do whatever we wish as humans, but when God decides that enough is enough, all human efforts will be ridiculed.

You sawthe likesof M.IOkparaand SamMbakwe, are youproudofthepresentgovernorsintheSouth-East?

I’m not proud of the leadership I see in five South-East states. The performances are below expectations. I believe we have issues at the federal level, but our governors have not done well at all. They can never speak with one voice, when it comes to issues concerning the safety of their people.

It is unfortunate that our democracy is peculiar to us and can’t be found elsewhere except in Nigeria. However, most of these governors may not be doing or saying what they ought to say because their hands aren’t clean. Everybody can see that they don’t have the boldness to say anything because whatever they do, they always consider the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Those of them, who have buildings all over the world, are always careful to condemn what is wrong in their land because they fear the hammer of EFCC.

So, they can’t say anything bad about the wrongdoings of the Federal Government or do anything meaningful. These governors are even afraid of their cabinets and associates. That is why you see them ignoring most of the wrongdoings of their subordinates.

Some of them have already placed themselves in bondage even before getting into power due to some of the terrible ungodly ways that brought them into power. Except if the coming election will be different, but the previous ones are nothing to write home about because they are arrangements that kept bringing in ungodly people into power. It was more of selection under the guise of an election just to gain legitimacy.

Some of them were taken to deities, covens, one shrine or the other to take oaths and sign some slavish documents that will render them useless even on the seat of power. Anybody who dines and wines with the devil cannot offer society anything good. So, these governors must have soiled their hands in different ways, which may explain how they’ll comfortably watch people suffer without showing milk of human kindness.

So, minus their corrupt tendencies and records that make them slaves to those who know their secrets, their major obstacle toward serving the people well is their evil union with those who brought them to power. You can see how everywhere is blocked, in most places workers are hungry, and teachers are not paid what do we call that? For instance, in education, the Federal Government pays all the primary school teachers through the local governments but the state governors still make sure they seize such money and owe primary school teachers. They are interested in all the money meant for the people.

The wickedness is beyond my understanding. At the federal level, for me, when Muhammadu Buhari completes his tenure, Ndigbo should declare a public holiday and celebrate for surviving his government. Whether Peter Obi wins or not, Buhari’s exit from authority is what celebrating.

Government frequently disregards court orders nowadays, is the court stillthelasthopeofthecommonman?

Do you have an alternative? The judiciary remains the last hope despite all challenges. This is because, despite the high level of disregard for court orders, there’s no alternative to court yet. That people in power may have refused to obey court orders that go against them doesn’t in any way debase the court to nothing.

The irony is that they rejoice whenever the court judgement favours them but refuse to accept it when it’s against them. Remember, they took the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to court for them to return to the classroom and ASUU obeyed.

They were quick to ask ASUU to obey court orders because it favoured them. Had it been otherwise, will they do the same? The judiciary may have some internal challenges because in every profession there are bad eggs likewise among the lawyers and judges.

They’re all products of this same society. It is always difficult for a product of a society such as ours to be absolutely refined as people from other saner climes. The judiciary actually needs to eradicate those bad eggs despite the real problem coming from our society. If you know how deeply corrupt our society is you’ll realize that it’s not just about the people elected to be in power at the state and Federal levels. For instance, we complain about bad governance from people in political power but the situation trickles down to your small villages and small petty traders union.

You can hardly see a traditional ruler, who will stand upright today despite the threat and financial inducement. From the presidency to the local government and even ordinary community leadership, you see highly corrupt people everywhere. Go to ordinary marketplaces, where women sell onions, you’ll see the level of antagonism there among some old members who don’t want new people to come in. Go to those small unions of those who sell a particular product, you’ll still see and hear cases of embezzlement of the union’s funds.

What’s the way out of bad governance in the South- East?

The solution is within us. We are the problem and when we say no to evil, God will now come in. One common thing all Igbos must learn to do is to allow God’s will to be done at all times. Someone may say, what am I saying? Some may wonder how someone with criminal records coming into power now represents God’s will for the people. However, I must tell you that it is still God’s will because people are paid in their own coins.

God is not man, he gives people whatever they deserve despite all human efforts. When a society deserves to pass through something hard to come back to its senses and to end its old mistakes, God will surely send leaders who will make everyone see the darker side of life for everyone to sit up and do the needful.

When such people get back to their senses and call on God to forgive them of their atrocities, you’ll see that all these evil leaders will fizzle out. One of the biggest evils we do here is selfishness. We as Africans, Nigerians and Igbos have a serious problem and that problem is selfishness. Nobody has a national interest in whatever he or she does. It is selfishness that has crippled our economy and kept us where we are today. Most of us who are complaining will be worst if we taste power because it is a societal problem.

Doyouseeanythingwrongwiththeredesigningofthe Naira notes and its timing?

I don’t see anything wrong neither do I think there’s a better time to implement it. There’s no time you do it that what’s happening now will not happen. Another thing is that there’s an intention the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has for doing it, which seems to be for national interest. What matters is the achievement of that intention which most of us have heard them say. There are aims for the implementation of the deadline between the old notes and these redesign naira notes as it affects so many angles, especially the election. I don’t know if what we’re passing through in the banking system is the true definition of corruption fighting back.

From what is happening, the fault is not coming from the CBN. One may be tempted to wonder if there are unpatriotic people who may have conspired with top bank managers to make everyone suffer by making the new notes unavailable because regularly we hear the CBN making it clear that these notes have been distributed to commercial banks.

That is what I feel and it could be the truth. As we all can see, a particular political party is championing the opposition against the implementation of the policy. They’re claiming it was done to destabilize them and I don’t know how and why they think so. For me, the CBN should not extend the deadline anymore. I’m not even in support of the initial extension. Let us all suffer for once and get tired of the suffering and do the right thing for once.

Do you see the new electoral law as a positive game-changer in the 2023 election?

I don’t want to bother myself about the electoral law because I don’t want to disturb my head. What happened in Osun State shows that Nigerians are Nigerians. No matter what you do, they’ll still find a way to manipulate things. So, I can’t talk much about the positivity of the new electoral law until I see the results it will produce. People in this country are prepared to do anything including to lose their life to ensure they gain victory in an election. When such desperation is in place, we can only wait to see the efficacy of every policy with the results it produces.

