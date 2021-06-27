It’ll take more than prayer to stop insecurity –Pastor James

The General Overseer of Royal House of Faith, Pastor Bassey James, is a criminologist and Founder of South Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State. He takes a look at the pervading insecurity and contends that positive mindset and dialogue are needed for a stable nation. He spoke with TAI ANYANWU

What is your overview of insecurity in Nigeria lately?

My thinking of security is that everybody should come on board and support the government in fighting insecurity. Security is what cuts across communities, local government, state and Federal Government. It is a collective responsibility.

The issue of fighting crime has to do with individuals and the government. The people and everybody must come on board to see how we can fight the insecurity in Nigeria.

There is this perception that this administration always singles out some sections of Nigeria for maltreatment. What is your take on this?

My take on that is very simple. Government and the people should come together. Since I am not a politician, I would not like to make certain comments that could be misinterpreted.

But I can say this much that we want a united Nigeria. We want a stronger Nigeria. We want a nation where the leadership understands the people and the people understand their leaders.

What is your perception of youth unemployment and its relationship with high levels of criminality in Nigeria today?

Talking about youth unemployment and insecurity in our society today, we need to go back to the basics. We need to focus on entrepreneurship development. The people must be willing to work and the government must be ready to support. I have raised this issue severally.

A lot of people just go to school without acquiring requisite technological skills. We need to see how we can grow it and to have a technology driven economy. People go to school to study what they want to study. But we must use our hands to develop our country.

Look at China and Indonesia for instance, great numbers of the people are using their hands and some people are using their brains. In Nigeria 99 per cent of the people are using their brains not their hands.

So, we must be able to look at the issue of ICT technological developments. And of course, agricultural development is the way to go now. Every local government must be able to take advantage of agricultural development. We must begin to build relationships between the states and the Federal Governments. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must come in.

The idea of the CBN giving money to the people directly is not the best way. I prefer that the CBN hands over the facility to commercial banks; and allow commercial banks to run the economy, so that the loans will be given based on the principles of even economic development.

Let the commercial banks use it to create jobs. Agriculture schemes should be developed in all the local governments in the country.

Recently, you complained that the Bank of Industry (BOI) refused to give loans to some people. How do you reconcile that with this advocacy for commercial banks?

I was talking about BOI’s lopsided handling of financial facilities meant for all citizens of Nigeria. BOI is not giving loans to our people in the South South and South East as they are giving to Northerners; and I stand by it.

And I am saying that BOI should not be politicized. BOI is not a regional bank and BOI must be committed to serving citizens of the country (the North, South, East and West) equally.

But what we see now is that you cannot point at any industry in the South-South or South East that has benefitted from the BOI facility whereas the resources that are available to the BOI and the country in general are generated from the deprived South-South and the Southeast.

We will challenge BOI over and over. I want the Federal Government to come in and talk to the authorities of the BOI, to give loans to the people of the South South, South East, South West and the North also.

As part of your contribution to empowering and engaging the youths positively, you founded the Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State. How has the high level of insecurity in the nation affected the progress of the Polytechnic?

Well, my state is safe and secure; kudos to His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, for a job well done. In terms of security management, in terms of support to security agencies, Akwa-Ibom State is number one.

In the donation of vehicles, security equipment, donation of facilities and any other support that is needed, I think the government of Akwa-Ibom State should be commended for all these wonderful gestures to the Nigeria Police?

I want to thank the security agencies also, for a job well done. Akwa-Ibom State doesn’t have any issue of insecurity in primary, secondary and tertiary schools. So far, so good. We encourage our governor to continue to do more.

Would you like to give a progress report regarding the Polytechnic?

We got the licence to operate the Polytechnic in 2002 but unfortunately, COVID- 19 pandemic set in. We could not open from March 2020 to December 2021. We commenced full operation in January 2021.

I am giving a very big thanks and praise to God that Southern Atlantic Polytechnic is now running with 200 -300 pioneer students. We have different programmes on entrepreneurship development.

We have a palm oil mill sector; we have fashion, we have shoe manufacturing and we have furniture manufacturing. We continue to push that education must have a plus or craft. We are teaching our students to imbibe the culture of entrepreneurship development.

When is Southern Atlantic Polytechnic matriculating the pioneer students?

The matriculation comes up on June 26. The high point of the ceremony will be devoted to honouring the Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu. The Polytechinic’s unique Enterprise Development Centre is named after the distinguished senator in recognition of his Entrepreneurial excellence.

In the same manner, the Administrative Block of Southern Atlantic Polytechnic is named after the indefatigable Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, His Excellency, Udom Emmanuel, for his outstanding administrative prowess and quality leadership in the state.

The female hostel of the institute will be named after the wife of the Akwa-Ibom State Governor. We have chosen to honour these distinguished personalities and other Nigerians for their roles in the economic development of this country.

How much of our indigenous technology is being promoted by Southern Atlantic Polytechnic in the institute’s drive to promote technological education in Nigeria?

We are actually employing a combination of local and foreign technologies in what we are doing at Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo.

We went to Ariara Market, Aba, and spent three months there to study the market philosophies in Aba, Abia State. We also have partners across China, Indonesia and other industrialized nations. Our shoe factories have a combination of foreign and local inputs. We believe that Nigeria shouldn’t import shoes if what the industrial hub of Aba is doing is encouraged.

Our school is making shoes not just to cater for Akwa-Ibom but for Nigeria; and we are making shoes for the needs of security agencies. We want to introduce our shoes to the national and international security agencies. We want to share our great wealth of knowledge and use our school to develop our people.

By the grace of God, we have acquired over 10 hectares of land for farm plantations and for different production lines such as furniture making, fashion, shoe making. In a couple of weeks, Southern Atlantic Polytechnic is going to be a very busy place because we want to create wealth, generate income for our people and show our students that one can go to school and achieve something for their tomorrow.

As a criminologist, what would be your advice for solving the prevailing insecurity?

The people have to see security as a very serious business. It’s not just about the Federal Government, the state governments and the local governments. That’s why I advocate the issue of community policing.

If we operate a community policing system where traditional rulers, Divisional Police Officers, the security agencies and the people will work hand-in-hand in their respective localities, our communities will be more secure.

Nobody can know the respective communities better than the locals; they know what to do at all times. If you bring the best expert from another environment, the person will most likely not understand the language, the culture and the tradition of the host community.

And it will be a case of having a security operative, who does not know what to do in a strange land. We rather have a combination of local operatives working with state security officials may be at the ratio of 60/40 policing a given locality.

As a clergyman, in what ways can the Church assist in ensuring a stable polity?

The church is already doing so much but everything has to go with individual mindset. It’s not about prayers alone; it is about the people coming together and talking.

The Muslims and the Christians are praying for the nation. Imagine if there was no Mosque and no church. What would have happened? But prayer alone cannot solve the problem.

Work and faith must build strong relationships and thinking or having a mindset that we will live together. The only way we can develop this country is that everybody must come onboard to pray for peace, to pray for unity.

