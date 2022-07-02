News

It’ll take PDP 30 years to contest in Osun after losing 2022 guber election-Oyetola

As the Osun State gubernatorial election draws nearer, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the state has said that he will rule the state for eight years, adding that his landmark achievements in three and half years will make him win the election. Oyetola said further, while addressing some residents of Ila-Orangun area of the state that it would take PDP 30 years to field a candidate in Osun State after losing the gubernatorial election. He however urged the people of the state to go and collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) so as to be able to exercise their civic rights.

“APC will emerge victorious in Osun. This power is in my hand, I won’t drop it because your vote will retain it in my hand. My eight years in power as governor is sure with God on my side. “It will take PDP 30 years to contest again in Osun because of the defeat they will suffer on July 16. They should use this period to prepare for governance, they can now contest. Governance is not child’s play. “Don’t panic God has ordained us, they will be going about with money, don’t be swayed by it. Don’t sell your children’s future. They will not be available after the election, they’re opportunists. But we are here for you any day. Don’t take an oath because of the opposition’s money.”

 

