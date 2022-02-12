Travel & Tourism

ITPN admitted as member of Abuja Chamber of Commerce

ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has become the newest member of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) as the tourism training, certification and awarding body was recently admitted into the growing ranks of the chamber. A statement from the National President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said membership of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry has conferred on the Institute an important position to be a part of the chamber movement in the representation of the tourism sector as well as getting represented in national economic policy making process.

Odusanwo further added that membership of the chamber will afford it the opportunity of being on a wider platform to air the views and opinions of the Institute on behalf of the tourism, sector in circle of committee of the organised private sector of both the FCT and the country at large. ACCI was established in 1986 with the main objective of protecting the interest of commerce and industry as well as serve as the voice of the organised private sector to express its opinion for the business community.

It is also to promote economic and industrial development within the FCT in particular, and Nigeria as a whole The general motive of the chamber movement worldwide is to assist businesses and activities of members in any way possible and whenever necessary in form of advice, information, guidance and such other actions as to enable them to easily achieve their objectives as well as to influence government policies on enabling environment for the growth of Commerce, enterprise, Industry and general economic growth and development. ITPN is a higher, vocational and tertiary level professional organisation, established to furnish the Nigerian tourism sector with professional personnel. Membership of the Institute is believed will enhance the promotion of professional ethics and efficiency in the sector as well as wider participation in the economic policy and advisory role in the Federal Capital Territory and Nigeria.

 

Our Reporters

