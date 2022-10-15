Travel & Tourism

ITPN, Humanitarian Ministry train caterers, experts on delivering school feeding programme

Institute of Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN) has in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, conducted trainings for the caterers and other supporting experts on effective, safe and hygienic delivering of food served in the National Home Grown School Feeding Program (NHGSFP).

Speaking during the training held in Abuja, the National President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said the Institute employed the services of competent and qualified professionals in food hygiene and safety to impact knowledge and skills of food preparation, management and service to consumers in the safest ways that ensure the desired health benefits of food consumption for beneficiaries of the new and improved alternative School Feeding Programme. Odusanwo noted that food-borne diseases are a major public health concern especially in the home grown school feeding program meant for children as it can impact negatively on their health and of individuals, giving rise to reduced economic productivity.

He said illnesses which are mostly caused by the consumption of contaminated food or water, poor hygiene, cross contamination, improper handling and inadequate heat treatment of food, can be averted if those engaged in food preparations and other handling processes and procedures are expertly trained with the requisite management skills on food safety handling which the Servesafe modules in the alternative school feeding program seeks to address. Odusanwo further stated that the key challenges facing the enhancement of food safety in the country include lack of awareness of the socio-economic importance of food safety, absence of adequate information on incidence of food borne disease outbreaks, lack of understanding of food safety and quality standards.

 

