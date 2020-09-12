Travel & Tourism

ITPN pledges support for NIHOTOUR’s DG

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has pledged the support of the institute to the newly appointed Director General of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa even as it urged him to ensure that the institute is repositioned to achieve its statutory mandate.

This pledge was given by the President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, when the DG, who is also a member of the institute paid a visit to the Abuja secretary of ITPN. Odusanwo expressed the delight of the institute to Kangiwa for the visit, saying it will go a long way in ensuring a healthy working relationship between the two organisations in the best interest of the industry in particular and the country at large.

Following this, Odusanwo pledged the support of the institute to the NIHOTOUR DG as he said that: ‘‘ITPN will continue to carry out its mandate in the systematic professional development that will avail the sector with certified skilled manpower for excellent service delivery in the Nigerian tourism industry in line with global standards. While wishing Kangiwa a successful tenure at NIHOTOUR, Odusanwo said that ITPN is always available to avail him with best the possible support in the discharge of the task ahead of him, which is building a strong human capacity base that will service the industry in the most effective and best efficient manner.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Ekoonibaje New Yam and Beach Festival holds September 25

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As the globe looks to celebrating World Tourism Day (WTD) on September 27, this year’s ‘Ekoonibaje New Yam and Beach Festival, will climax on that as one of the activities by Nigeria to mark the annual celebration, which is devoted to drawing attention to the economic importance of tourism by the United Nations World Tourism […]
Travel & Tourism

Spiritual wellbeing

Posted on Author Yinka Opaleye

Recently, I read a story of a couple trying to instill a desire to walk with GOD in their two teenage boys. Their constant prayer had been for the boys to be fervent followers of God. However, listening to people on how to go about it even made them more confused because everyone offered different […]
Travel & Tourism

Aeroport Aviation College and Travel Management to partner Badagry LGA on tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The management of Aeroport Aviation College and Travel Management have pledged to work with Badagry Local Government Council to develop and promote its tourism economy even as both parties emphasized the importance of partnership in growing the country’s tourism sector. This commitment was made during a meeting by the management team of the aviation college […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: