ITPN pledges support for NIHOTOUR’s DG

The Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has pledged the support of the institute to the newly appointed Director General of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa even as it urged him to ensure that the institute is repositioned to achieve its statutory mandate.

This pledge was given by the President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, when the DG, who is also a member of the institute paid a visit to the Abuja secretary of ITPN. Odusanwo expressed the delight of the institute to Kangiwa for the visit, saying it will go a long way in ensuring a healthy working relationship between the two organisations in the best interest of the industry in particular and the country at large.

Following this, Odusanwo pledged the support of the institute to the NIHOTOUR DG as he said that: ‘‘ITPN will continue to carry out its mandate in the systematic professional development that will avail the sector with certified skilled manpower for excellent service delivery in the Nigerian tourism industry in line with global standards. While wishing Kangiwa a successful tenure at NIHOTOUR, Odusanwo said that ITPN is always available to avail him with best the possible support in the discharge of the task ahead of him, which is building a strong human capacity base that will service the industry in the most effective and best efficient manner.

