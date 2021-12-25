It’s a bleak Christmas for Nigerians!

Families go for ponmo, fish, ‘biscuit bones’to celebrate Christmas

December 25, is always looked forward to by Christian families as a time to show love, bond with family members, meet with friends not seen for years, hold meetings with age grade and associations. However, for some Nigerians, the prevailing situation did not just dampen their joy but diminish their usual flamboyant celebration. Isioma Madike and Taiwo Hassan report that the expected splendor that marks the season appears to be missing this year as Nigerians groan over economic hardship

There’s no other holiday quite like it as Christmas is a time for families to reunite and be grateful for all that they have. Once in December, a cold, dry wind blows in to announce the season. It’s the harmattan, which means that Christmas was on its way. The harmattan wind blows in a strange way. It is cold but very dry. Mornings are usually quiet. Everyone is apparently more concerned about what to cover up with or what softening balm to apply to their drying lips. In fact, some would come down with a burnt throat, making speech extremely undesirable. In Nigeria, it is a household occasion, a time when lots of family members come together to celebrate and have fun, especially families that live in far-flung cities. Many usually throw parties that will last all night long. Then, on Christmas morning, they go to church to give thanks to God. Homes and streets are often decorated. However, many Nigerians in the habit of travelling to their villages and ancestral homes during the yuletide have, this time around, cancelled the plan to do so. For many, it has been tales of woes and despair following the unending economic hardship and the frightening level of insecurity across the country. Even children that usually demand for Christmas gifts and clothes hardly asked this time around; they tend to understand the plights of their parents.

Indeed, this year’s Christmas is different. For some Nigerians, the prevailing economic situation did not just dampen their joy; it has denied them the usual colourful celebration. Others insist on counting their blessings and thanking God for sparing them through the year. Yet, there are those, who said that surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, recession as well as the rising wave of crime across the country, are enough to celebrate and thank God. But, in truth, things are hard.

Some of our reporters, who visited major markets in Lagos metropolis, report that many families, who could not buy the customary live chickens for the Christmas celebration, went for ponmo, fish and biscuit bones instead. Madam Felicia, who was seen shopping at the popular Mile 12 Market, told one of our reporters that things have been worse than ever before.

“Things are very expensive in the market and purchasing power is very low,” she said, adding, “There is no money. Prices of commodities are high and standard of living, very poor. Nigerians are suffering. Just go round the market and see what people are buying for Christmas celebrations. By now, (Thursday) you would have seen many flaunting their newly purchased live chicken as it is customary some years back.

“But, look around; people are just buying ponmo, fish and biscuit bones, which of course many couldn’t even afford. That’s the reality of today’s Nigeria. We are suffering and the government needs to act now or… Only those, who steal our money, could afford lavish Christmas celebrations this year.”

A yam seller at the same market, Mrs. Elizabeth Nwaka, also said that this year has been her worst since she came of age to understand what Christmas is all about. Nwaka said she won’t be travelling to the village as has been the custom over the years to celebrate the yuletide with her family for obvious reasons. According to her, no reasonable Nigerian today can confidently boast that he or she was not affected by the economy one way or another. She said: “In any case, we have to thank God that we are alive to witness the Christmas celebration this year. However, the high cost of living is particularly affecting those of us with large families and dependents.

For instance, how do we care for the expenses for a family of six, including buying Christmas clothes and travelling to the village with the high rocketing transport fare? “This is the reason we have to take the decision of staying back in Lagos, but it was not an easy decision to make. Since you have been with me in this market, how many people have you seen come to prize yam here? “Take a good look at the entire market and tell me if this is the Mile 12 that people used to talk about.

Things are really hard and there is no money in town. Many of those bringing food items to this market from the Northern part of the country have either been kidnapped or killed. Those still alive are afraid and are being cautious and this has affected everything we sell in this market. Ordinarily, this market ought to be bubbling by now with shoppers and sellers smiling.

But not anymore,” Another trader on secondhand clothing at the equally popular Katangowa Market, along Iyana Ipaja- Abule-Egba Road, who identified himself simply as Musa, said that the usual hustle and bustle that heralds the yuletide was lacking this year as many people were not making purchases like in other years. “I have been in this market for more than 10 years and I know how it usually is at this time as families, who cannot buy brand new clothes, will be making purchases for their kids here. Though I’m not surprised at poor sales because this year has been really tough for most Nigerians, particularly the poorer families. “Apart from things being very costly, there is no money for families due to the effects of both COVID-19 and the security situation around the country, especially in the North and South East.

Many people died for one thing or the other, while the economy has not been kind to many of us. Nevertheless, we have to be hopeful,” Musa said. However, a Lagos-based lawyer, who is also an assistant pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Tope Idris, said Christians have to forget recession and security issues and celebrate Christmas in a big way, saying that Christians must celebrate the birth of Christ as deserved. He said that all might not be well with the economic situation in the country but that Christians must make themselves happy by thanking God for being alive to celebrate another birth of Jesus Christ.

The cleric advised Christians to use the Christmas season to pray for the good of the country, even as he called on them to be cheerful givers by demonstrating acts of giving to people around them. He said: “Every December 25 for all Christians must be celebrated because it is a unique day. A day our Christ saviour was born. No matter the circumstances, we must be lively and rejoice in Christ. It is no more news that the situation in the country is bad. We all know that the majority struggle to survive in this period of inflation and insecurity, but that must not stop us from celebrating our saviour in the best way.”

For travellers, the many challenges they are grappling with, naturally fizzled out, at least temporarily. This is not surprising though as both the rich and poor are usually carried along by the festive breeze that is expected to keep blowing for the next two weeks when many people would be tied to Christmas festivities. The movement of people to the Eastern part of the country expectedly peaked by Wednesday as commuters thronged the various bus terminals to board vehicles to their destinations. A check by Saturday Telegraph revealed that travellers from Jibowu, Ogba, Ojota and old toll gate, Ketu terminals to Onitsha, Enugu, Port Harcourt and other states in the South East, paid between N10,000 and N15,500 for buses and Siena cars unlike in the past when the fare was just between N3,000 and N5,000 respectively.

A similar experience was shared by commenters from Iyana Ipaja, Abule Egba and Sango Ota bus terminals. Meanwhile, Nnamdi Maduabuchi, who runs a boutique in Lagos Island, bemoaned the low patronage being experienced by those in his line of business. According to him, the problem started before the Christmas season. He said: ‘’Well before I travelled to Dubai to buy goods, people were complaining about poor sales. We thought that things would get better during the Christmas season but the situ a t i o n h a s remained the same. I have so many unsold goods now in my warehouse. Even those I supplied goods to have not been able to clear their debts.” Just like Maduabuchi, a battery seller at Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Chukwuka Ibechi, told one of our reporters that he would have travelled since on Thursday but for the poor sales. “I can’t just travel to finish the little money we made this period.

People are not buying because there is no money anywhere. What you are seeing in my shop now was purchased for the season and they are still there, nobody is buying. There is no money in Nigeria my brother,” he said Reacting to the poor state of the economy, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI) Director- General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, noted that the challenges surrounding the country’s insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. “It is the results that are being seen in the rising cost and prices of items in the country,” she added. For the Non-Metallic Mineral Products Sectorial Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the country’s macroeconomic challenges have waned down the capacity utilisation of many local manufacturers, and it is a serious challenge for the country’s GDP growth.

MAN sectorial Chairman, Afam Mallinson Ukatu, admitted that the Backward Integration and Resource- based Industrialisation programmes of the government meant to develop local raw-materials for industrial use has been waning amidst government’s disenchantment towards the policy. According to him, the issue of local sourcing of raw materials for production by manufacturing companies is becoming a sleepiness nights for many industrialists and manufacturers because availability of the local sourcing raw materials locally will definitely boost optimum capacity utilisation in the country’s manufacturing sector and help them to curb the difficulties experienced at the ports, while waiting longer time for the shipments of their imported raw materials for production.

He said: “Nevertheless, it is becoming a national discourse finding the right balance among local manufacturers in the country, which one is best alternative to manufacturing, whether the lingering local sourcing of raw materials or imported raw materials. The decision was necessary, given the paucity of foreign exchange, difficulties experienced at the port, high cost of foreign raw materials, and the fluctuating value of the naira with the recent soar in inflation rate.” In his comment, an economist and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, said that challenges in the country’s economy has made it harder for Nigerians, and the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic did not help matters in moving forward the GDP.

Rewane explained that the rising debt profile of the country is a concern for Nigeria. According to him, the dire state of Nigeria’s economy has worsened inflation rate and monetary tightening becoming inevitable. He explained that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has to tighten monetary policy, and this, he said, is giving rise to debt service costs in the economy.

He said: “COVID-19 will remain a threat to economies globally with the risk of more variants. The emergence of Omicron is a major threat to growth projections. Global supply disruptions should persist as countries reintroduce travel bans and high risk of persistent rise in global inflation.”

The Organised Private Sector (OPS), which is the regulating voice of private sector operators, business community and chambers of commerce in the country, has also said that all is not well with the country’s economy amid the challenges the economy is facing at all fronts. Speaking with one of our reporters, Dr. Muda Yusuf said that the inflation rate has decelerated over the past couple of months now, only that inflationary pressure remains a major cause for concern for investors in the Nigerian economy. According to the economist, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) and immediate past director general of the LCCI, seeing the headline inflation rates, there are worries about the implication of the inflationary situation for the economy.

He admitted that the inflation rate escalates production cost and operating cost for businesses, weakens purchasing power, depresses sales, turnover, and profits of businesses, and that the high food inflation aggravates poverty and social tension.

“In the meantime, I can confidently tell you that the key drivers of inflation are exchange rate depreciation, the illiquidity in the foreign exchange market, insecurity in the farming communities and structural constraints impacting negatively on productivity in the economy,” Yusuf added. On the headline inflation rates risks to Nigeria’s economy, he said: “Really we can see that the economy continues to face headwinds even as some degree of recovery is being reported. Some of these headwinds and shortcomings include: Naira exchange rate depreciation and volatility, Illiquidity in the foreign exchange market, high inflationary pressure, insecurity in parts of the country affecting access to local raw materials, especially agricultural products, and distribution of finished products across the country.

“Others are the high energy costs, particularly the skyrocketing cost of diesel and gas, high dependence on crude oil or foreign exchange earnings., high and increasing fiscal burden of fuel subsidy and debt service, smuggling of petroleum products to neighbouring countries in the light of the uptrend in crude oil price.” However, two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep the globe, life has remained upended for hundreds of millions of Nigerians, and families have struggled through the financial crisis. Compounding the ongoing devastation of the pandemic in 2021 has been a deadly combination of conflict, poverty and the growing impact of climate change. All of these have conspired to frustrate this year’s Christmas celebration across the country.

