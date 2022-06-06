It’s a declaration of war on Yoruba – Afenifere

…PDP condemns attack

The pan Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, yesterday described the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo, Ondo State in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State as a declaration of war on Yoruba nation.

The General Secretary of the mainstream Yoruba group, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, said the fact that the attack happened close to the palace of a foremost Yoruba monarch and Olowo of Owo, showed that it is a declaration of war on the Yoruba race.

Ebiseeni in a statement yesterday said; “The horrendous incident at the St. Francis Catholic Church in the ancient Yoruba city of Owo, Ondo State, where scores of worshippers were killed by herdsmenwielding sophisticated weapons is not just an attack on the church and the psyche of all decent people all over the world, but a deliberate show of testing the self-defence strength of the Yoruba people in resisting the importation of the horrible culture of violence into our land.

“St. Francis Catholic Church, the site of this inhuman carnage, is not only at the heart of Owo, but in fact, is sandwiched between the Oba’s market and the palace of the Olowo of Owo, an ancient Yoruba monarchical heritage, long declared a national monument, and epicentre of human civilisation.

“It is an attack on our traditional economy typified by an Oja Oba and the enduring political culture rated even by colonialists as of immemorial global significance.

We observe that this attack is coming less than a week after the Methodist Prelate was kidnapped by herdsmen and was only ransomed with a huge sum of N100 million with the respected clergy alluding to the complicity of the nation’s security forces in tandem with the earlier allegation by General Theophilus Danjuma, a former chief of staff of the Nigerian Army.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...