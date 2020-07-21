It’s a new dawn in Ekiti under Fayemi –Adelabu

Prof. Modupe Adelabu, a former deputy governor of Ekiti State, in this interview, speaks on efforts aimed at resolving the crises rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration in Ekiti State. Excerpts:

What do you think is responsible for the crisis rocking the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

The APC in Ekiti State like in any other state is passing through a stage of internal problems and bickering mainly among some of its leaders. This intra-party crisis is also noticeable at the federal level but thank God for the timely intervention of Mr. President. The crisis in Ekiti State started since 2014 and several efforts was made to nip this in the bud.

Every intra-party crisis is about ‘who gets what, when and how.’ The control of the party structure is the main reason for this crisis but this is politics and it should be expected.

The party is embarking on another round of reconciliation after that of your committee; do you think the new one is necessary?

A Yoruba adage says ‘as long as you have lice or fleas on your cloth, you will continue to have blood stains on your finger nails.’

This is saying that if crisis persists or new ones crop up, there will always be a need for reconciliation. In Ekiti State, the intra-party crisis started as far back as 2014 after the party lost the gubernatorial election.

The party elders made several attempts to settle the crisis. Although the crisis was minimized, it resurfaced during the primary election in 2018 in another guise till date.

The APC National Peace and Reconciliation Committee of which I was a member, was headed by the then governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima. The committee’s principal task was

to reconcile members who have grievances arising from the October and November 2018 governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly primaries across the region.

By implication, the committee’s mandate included identifying and addressing potential concerns that could threaten the party’s chances for all elective positions ahead of the 2019 general election.

We did our best to touch every state and we invited aggrieved members. Some of them turned up to register their complaints. It should be noted that in the case of Ekiti State, there were few notable party members that were aggrieved.

However, there was strong evidence of aggressive reconciliatory efforts carried out by the state government and the party before our visitation.

The governor himself had made personal efforts to reconcile with his co-gubernatorial aspirants.

Based on our observation and party member’s agitation, a lot of recommendations were made that could have minimized the crisis across boards. Some of such recommendations were that the party should continue to dialogue with the aggrieved members and reach an agreement with them, and that the party should encourage continued reconciliation and open communication where necessary.

We also recommended at that time that urgent presidential intervention may be needed to broker peace in the states.

For the new reconciliation committee set up by APC, I suggest that it should revisit the report and recommendations of our committee and build up on them, while at the same time make their own enquiries.

It is my belief that if majority of our recommendations were accepted and considered, the crisis in APC now would have been easier to handle and minimized.

We did our own part but we were not part of the follow up. I therefore recommend that the caretaker committee should take a second look at our report.

The present government in Ekiti State under the leadership of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, came into office with the mantra: “Restoring our values.”

How well has this been achieved viz-a-viz infrastructure, agriculture, education and the knowledge economy that the state is targeting? I

n Ekiti State, the present government is working its talk on ‘Restoration of Values’ and this cuts across all parastatals. As soon as Dr. Fayemi assumed office, he set out to turn his campaign promises to reality.

The strength of Ekiti person is deeply reinforced in his belief that hard work is the only sure way to success and Dr. Fayemi, being an Ekiti person has the ’can-do’ spirit and does not only say this, but works to manifest it.

He restructured governance to provide the enabling environment for a new lease of life and decent living for Ekiti citizens.

I believe he has once more given Ekiti State a pride of place in the nation, and once again Ekiti State indigenes anywhere in the world can be proud to say they are from Ekiti, unlike what operated in the administration before him.

Thus far, governance under Fayemi has been restructured to give the institutions under it a new lease of life. He has initiated the policy of knowledge economy as key to meaningful development.

Ekiti is the first state to legislate on gender-based violence, consequently the state has created support and empowerment funds for verified gender-based violence survivor.

This is first of its type both in Ekiti and in the federation.

The state has also resuscitated vibrant partnership with civil societies. In the area of justice, many laws have been reviewed, amended and enacted.

Workers welfare is of primary importance to this administration. Salaries are paid as and when due, and pension arrears inherited from last administration have also been paid. In the area of infrastructure, a lot of roads are being constructed.

A total of 170km of HDPE pipes have been laid in Ado Ekiti metropolis alone which is divided into zones.

Rehabilitation work is going on in Ero Dam and hopefully before the end of this year, all things being equal, Ero Dam will supply water to nine local governments in the state.

Similarly, a lot of rehabilitation work is going in Ureje Dam as well as Egbe Dam, where the European Union is working presently as a partner of the state government. Ido-Ile mini water scheme is 100 per cent completed, while that of Oke-Imesi is 80 per cent done.

On electricity, the state is working with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to construct two numbers of 120 MM 132k sub-station at Ijesu-Isu and Ilupeju. Rural health centres have been rejuvenated and given a new lease of life.

Some general hospitals in the state which were neglected by the last administration have been rehabilitated immediately Fayemi assumed office.

Presently, work is going on in about eight primary health centres while construction of a new comprehensive health centre is on-going around Okela in Ado Ekiti. Free health care is also a state policy for a category of Ekiti citizens.

Ekiti is one of the least states affected by Covid- 19 with only two deaths, 40 discharged and three active cases as of July 7. The response of the state government was not only timely but quite appropriate.

The state has established a molecular diagnosis laboratory to do Covid-19 tests and ultimately infectious diseases test and molecular biology research.

On agriculture, there is massive land acquisition and clearing for farming purposes to encourage our teeming youths to take into agriculture. There are such farms in Osin, where water melon grows and are doing well. There is also such farm in Gede, Oke- Ado and Orin.

The commercial farming programme; Youth in Commercial Agriculture Development (YCAD), has been expanded to accommodate and encourage more young farmers in commercial agriculture.

Some youths, who embraced the YCAD programme, which started in 2012 (first tenure of Fayemi) are successful farmers today and have been sustaining the programme even when Fayemi was not in office. Ekiti State is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the moment to empower 1.000 cassava farmers.

In the education sector, the administration inherited a lot of dilapidated schools in 2014 as a result of total neglect by the last administration.

There are many ongoing projects in schools and education is free up to secondary school level.

What is your take on cargo airport project and how feasible is it?

The airport project is in phases; acquisition of land has been done; payment of compensation is ongoing and some land owners have been paid.

Also, fencing is ongoing. Some Ekiti indigenes have indicated interest to partner with the government. Work has started and the airport will be completed and commission before the expiration of Fayemi’s tenure.

Governor Fayemi is doing six major road projects that cut across the three senatorial zones of the state, while the Ikun Dairy Farm industry has begun operations after decades of neglect. What development do you think all these would bring to the state?

The good road network and the Diary Farm will certainly boost the economy of the state.

A good road network will facilitate inter-city movements of people and goods and certainly lead to the growth of the state and bring economic and social benefits. Ekiti is an agrarian state, so the good roads will help farmers to transport their goods from the hinterland without much stress.

The state will also attract development from within and outside, trade will flourish and transporters will do their business with ease.

Without any gainsaying, the Dairy Farm will boost the economy of the state and provide employment for the teeming population.

These projects will attract investors from far and near.

Funding is often said to be the bane of university education in the country, but the Ekiti State University (EKSU) seems well funded. Is this a deliberate policy?

Education has primacy of place in Ekiti State. At his first coming in 2010, Education and human capital development was one of Fayemi’s eight- point agenda, and even now, much attention is given to education.

Consequently, the government has also in addition to primary and secondary education, focused attention on tertiary education, Ekiti State University in particular.

This may appear deliberate because education is our major business and enterprise and this has not changed. This is hinged on the belief that a good education is the foundation for a productive future.

There is the view that the achievements of Governor Fayemi are under reported in the media. As an eminent indigene of Ekiti State, what is your candid assessment of the administration?

As discussed above, this administration has done a lot within two years in the area of health, infrastructure, education and governance.

Those in Ekiti State are aware of this, even if these achievements are under- reported in the media, the onus is on us, indigenes and non-indigenes of Ekiti, who have seen these to broadcast and tell others within and outside the state.

This is what I refer to as ‘political evangelism.’ which must be aggressively done by Ekiti people themselves because the projects are verifiable a

What do you see as the marked difference between Governor Fayemi and past governments in the state, especially his immediate predecessor in office?

As you can see in the actions and activities of the present governor, Dr. Fayemi, he has not bothered himself about the past governors, especially Mr. Ayodele Fayose. He remained focused on his work and his achievements will speak for him.

The only thing that is obvious is that Ekiti State is safer to live in and people go about their businesses without any harassment.

The state is attracting investors and many development partners are collaborating with the state now unlike the previous government. This is why the ‘never again’ declaration of freedom brought relief and a new dawn of life to Ekiti people.

Do you think the caretaker committee put in place at the national level of APC will help in achieving the needed leadership?

It is too early to comment on or to judge on that. The important thing is that everything must be done to achieve peace, unity and cohesion within the party.

What is your take on the struggle by politicians of Yoruba extraction for the presidency come 2023?

An average Yoruba person including me should support a Yoruba president come 2023.

