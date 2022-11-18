Sports

It’s a shame Eagles won’t be at World Cup, says Moffi

..admits feel hurts about miss

Super Eagles striker Toremi Moffi has admitted that the players are feeling hurt about their failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Moffi who started in a friendly to prepare Portugal for the 2022 World Cup admitted that the team are disappointed they will also not be in Qatar for football’s biggest showpiece. Moffi is one of the leading scorers in the French Ligue 1 with 10 goals before the break caused by the World Cup. He said his form and that of other Super Eagles stars would have been a big plus for the team had they qualified for the World Cup.

“We are disappointed not to be part of the World Cup because every player dreams of being on the biggest stage of football,” the FC Lorient striker said. “It would have been great being at the World Cup because many of us are doing well at our clubs. “But since we didn’t qualify, it does not count for much.” Super Eagles spokesman Baba Femi Raji added: “We’ re a big football nation and the players are all disappointed they will not be going to the World Cup. “We now have to look ahead and this high-profile match is one of the ways we are already doing so.”

 

