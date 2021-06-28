News Top Stories

It’s Abia North’s turn to produce next gov – Group

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Abia State, the Abia North Citizens Forum has said that it is their turn to produce the next governor of the state. The group said any attempt to deny the zone the opportunity is a betrayal of trust.

 

The group in a communiqué issued after a meeting of the incorporated trustees of the forum, said the state constitutionally has three senatorial zones and so is structured on a tripod.

 

The communiqué was signed by Amb. E.O. Philip, leader of the forum, Hon Uche Maduako, Chief B.A. Meregini, Chief J.U. Udensi, Mrs Charity Achinivu, Okafor. L. Okechukwu, Chief Ogba Nwokoro, Dr Silas Eke and Chief John Okocha It reads: “That any attempt at returning to the regional arrangement amounts to a deformation of the tripod and this is unreasonable and so objectionable.

 

“That the various critical meetings held by well-meaning Abians that led to the ceding of Abia governorship seat to Abia South in 2015 and 2019 was a product of concession and consensus based on an agreement that the rotation principle was irrevocable.

 

“That any attempt being conceived in whatever form by any party to the agreement is not only a betrayal of trust, a dog eating its trust or tantamount to changing the goal post at the middle of the March which is unethical and unprofessional.

 

“That it is only natural, fit and proper for the ration principle to take a natural course by returning to Abia North, now that the circle would be completed by 2023.

 

The use of threat and intimidation to stop some people from pairing with some others as deputy governorship aspirants is cheap and cowardly, if not unimaginable.”

 

The forum insisted that the flag bearers of all the political parties in the 2023 governorship election must come from particular local government councils is a mundane propaganda and does not have a place in modern democracy.

 

“It sounds confrontational, if not frontal that people in apparently sound minds take ambition to such heights as positing that all political parties must zone the governorship ticket to not just a specific zone but short of zeroing it to a name of a candidate, for an election that would hold about two years hence, as if the political parties are the limited liability companies of theirs. This is taking ambition too far, if not playing God.”

