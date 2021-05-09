It’s all human issues, minister acted within his powers –Patrick Ekeji

During a radio programme, Global Sports, monitored by Kelechi Igwe, a former Director General in the sports ministry, Dr Patrick Ekeji spoke about the recent dissolution of all sporting federations in the country

How would you react to the dissolution of the sports federations?

The minister has the power to do dissolve the sports federations. The only board in the environment of sport administration today that minister cannot dissolve when issues comes up is the Nigeria Football Federation and that’s because the NFF is the only board that was established by a Nigerian law as backed by the National Assembly, the act does not erase that a minister would come in at any point in time and dissolve the board. For the other federations, the time frame is an Olympic cycle and the Olympic cycle is four years.

The minister of Sport at any point in time has the mandate to administer Sport development on behalf of the Federal Government and therefore they are certain institutions that the minister should take and can’t take if the other aspect of our law does not cover those areas and those decisions would be taken.

So in respect to the development, the minister cannot dissolve the board of Nigerian Football Federation, because Nigerian Football Federation is established by law, so if the NFF has some various interventions in all they do, the minister cannot interfere with that because the board of the NFF would have discussed and pass that and just informed the Minister.

Where does the minister derive his powers from? Is there a written document to this effect?

The Minister derives that authority from his responsibility as the person that oversees sports in the country. There is Decree 34 of 1971 which states that the minister has right to govern all the sports in Nigeria. That is where he derives his authority from and he doesn’t need anybody’s intervention. It’s within his mandate.

How about the issue of the tenure of this particular federation boards, has their tenure ended?

I repeat the minister was right with his decision for whatever reason except the NFF that is established by law. It is within his mandate, duties and responsibilities to do what he has done but this has nothing to do with the challenges, problems or issues facing these federations.

Ordinarily, the sporting federations should have constitutions in alignment with international bodies but the minister says only seven has. Where does this leave ministry with a secretary as a member of each federation?

When I was in the office in 2009, I encouraged all the Sport Federations in the country to run their own affairs. when I came out with that policy of not just policy of Independence of the Sport Federations to employ their own secretaries.

Any federation that employs her own Secretary then you take responsibilities of the enrolment of these secretaries so that I withdraw the staff from the ministry in that Federation, I made that offer for them to pay that staff and employ your own secretary but no federation was able to do that.

The international bodies that these Sport Federations are affiliated to are saying no to ministry officials as board members. How will you react to this?

As far as the federations will be financially independent of government and run their affairs, they can have hope of being independent but as far as they still go hand in hand to the minister for money, they cannot be claiming or asking for independence. It is not possible. With or without a secretary employed, the minister will still oversee the federations.

The IOC encourages good and proper relationships between government and Sports institutions. The IOC does not for instance accept the Olympic bid document of a country if there’s no government guarantee, so the IOC recognizes the need for government and sport Federations to work together.

How do we deal with the government influence and the status of the international bodies of the federations…

The international bodies are not saying that Sport Federation should not engage government in their activities. This issue of government or no government is all human. It has to do with the understanding of human mind,

I do not see why a chairman of Federation must not seek ways to work closely with the arm of government on sport, neither also would I share the total position of government by saying no you cannot be independent after all the efforts from both are towards the advancement of the country.

So it’s all human, neither way, nobody is going to be in one position forever, I was willing to let go, I mean for goodness sake, I am no longer there, and sport Federation and its administration are still on, so why should anybody think that if it doesn’t happen this way, it should never happen, no matter what anybody says in the next four years this minister will leave, and at the end of the term, the Federation board members will also leave. We just have to be focused on moving sports forward whichever way.

Like this: Like Loading...