It’s all-inclusive administration, says new NFF boss, Gusau

The newly-elected president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has said various national teams’ welfare will take topmost positions in the new board’s administration.

According to the former Chairman of Chairmen of the NFF, it is important to win trophies, but also need to develop football from the grassroots which will be the bedrock of his administration.

Having served two terms as member of the NFF Executive Committee under the Amaju Pinnick’s administration, Gusau says he is determined to focus hard on the welfare of players and officials of the various National Teams, in order to ginger and motivate them for podium appearances at international competitions to the glory of the country.

He also promised to run an inclusive administration while also listening to every stakeholders and give them opportunity to contribute to the new board’s government. “Administration at every level, that of football inclusive, requires the wisdom to be able to listen to everyone who has an idea and then pick the very best to deal with each situation at hand.

Those of us in the Executive Committee are only privileged to be representing the entire fraternity,” he said. “We will run an inclusive administration in which ideas and advice will be welcome from all quarters, and will be guided in our resolutions.

“It is very important to resuscitate the League and engender a massive football economy from which every stakeholder can benefit and also be happy to contribute to its growth.”

