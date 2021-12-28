It’s an honour to be part of AFCON squad – Awoniyi

Super Eagles invitee, Taiwo Awoniyi, has described his invitation to the Nigeria’s final squad to the fast-approaching Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, as reward for hardwork and an honour. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Monday, the Union Berlin of Germany striker said the call up was due to what he has been doing for club and also by Grace of God as there are so many people working harder but not getting same recognition. According to him, he will continue to put in the hardwork and also give his best for the team when camp open and also at the AFCON proper. “It is a great privilege and honour to be part of the team and I am very happy about that,” he said.

“The hardwork is paying off and I will just keep on working and God will do the rest. I am happy to be part of the Super Eagles to play at the AFCON.” The former U-23 star has been in and out of the national team as he was part of two games played during the World Cup qualifiers. He was part of the Super Eagles team that lost 1-0 against Central African Republic in Lagos while also in the team that won the reverse leg 2-0 away. Awoniyi has scored 10 goals in all competitions for his Bundesliga side this term and would be looking forward to helping Super Eagles win their fourth AFCON title in Cameroon.

