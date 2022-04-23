Metro & Crime

It’s an obligation to help needy – Clairhub boss, Okeke Sinclair  

Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer of Clairhub, has explained how important reaching out to the needy is to him as a businessman and individual.

Clairhub is a fast growing cryptocurrency trading enterprise in Nigeria, founded by one of the country’s sharpest young minds and digital entrepreneur.

To both company and its visioner alike, charity is on a must-do list which gets ticked regularly. Clairhub again demonstrated how it is always ready to match words with action, when it donated items to widows and orphans during last week’s commemoration of Jesus’ resurrection.

“Of course I believe in philanthropy regularly I always try my best. They both need help so I don’t think there should be any exemptions and reason is because I believe it’s right to give back to the society

“Clairhub and a group of people called LIMOGANG went visiting orphanages this Easter,” Okeke Sinclair stated.

The company has been a veritable, tested and trusted platform for people looking to exchange their cryptocurrency for cash.

“Clairhub is an enterprise aimed at bringing ease and transparency to people looking to exchange their crypto currency for cash as well as reliable social media services,” Sinclair stated while stressing the operations of the company.

Whether it is nature or divine, the company is reaping from its disposition towards the needy in the society. As revealed by the founder, the company is currently planning its expansion phase beyond Nigeria.

“Expanding and being a notable exchange platform in different  west African countries like Ghana etc,” Sinclair revealed in a recent question and answer session on Clairhub’s outlook for the remaining part of the year.

“Focus on creating a relationship as well as expanding our community with people who are not familiar with crypto

“I’m looking to launch my app since we’re handling a lot of orders manually we’d want customers to be able to swap coins using our app,” added the CEO of Clairhub.

 

