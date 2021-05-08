Sports

It’s bad ‘importing’ goalkeepers from Europe, Shorunmu slams Rohr

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…says German coach must copy Westerhof’s model

Ex-international Ike Shorunmu is worried that declining state of Nigerian football has degenerated to a level that the country now depends on players who were born and grew up in Europe to man the goal for the Super Eagles. Half of Coach Gernot Rohr’s current squad consist of players who were born or grew up abroad with the Dutch-born goalie Maduka Okoye being the German coach’s first choice.

Shorunmu who is a former Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper said although no Nigerian should be denied the opportunity to represent the country, it is worrisome the German coach had to comb Europe for goalkeepers. He said that it is disturbing to suggest that the technical crew cannot get goalkeepers from the domestic league who will be good enough to play for the Super Eagles.

He recalled that all of the top goalkeepers the country has produced in the past including himself, Peter Rufai, Alloy and Abiodun Baruwa got their recognition from playing in the league. “Honestly, I think the coach knows what he is doing; although it is hard to compare our time with now because times change but I think the coach needs to look inwards and get these goalkeepers.

I believe that we can get good goalies from the Nigerian league who will go ahead to become household names like us. I am a product of the league so also Rufai and others. We played here before we moved abroad and we were able to achieve much because we were discovered and encouraged,” he said.

The former Shooting Stars of Ibadan goalkeeper said the former handler of the national team Clemence Westerhof was able to achieve much during his time because he was keen on helping the Nigerian league. He berated Rohr’s decision to work from abroad when he could stay in the country and help the Nigerian league to grow by scouting for players who could possibly be invited to the national team. “The man has to stay here instead of working from abroad; the talents are here and that is the difference between him and Westerhof.

Our former coach was going round league venues to discover most of us who later found our way to Europe for professional football. He kept on inviting local players until he found the balance he wanted and all of us are celebrating that moment as our best in football because one man did what was right.

“Rohr’s presence at a league match will do a lot to lift our domestic division; if players know the national team coach is around, they would raise their game and the country will be better for it. I think it is not hardwork to look to Europe for goalkeepers; it is something we couldn’t have thought about some years ago because we always produce top level players and we must not allow that tradition to go,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Chelsea beat Palace to move back into top four

Posted on Author Reporter

*Liverpool score late winner to beat Villa *10-man Leeds beat Man City in stoppage time An impressive Chelsea moved back into the top four of the Premier League with a dominant victory at Crystal Palace. Beaten 5-2 at home last weekend by struggling West Brom, the Blues quickly set about making amends, scoring twice in […]
Sports

Chinese firms donate COVID-19 kits to Badminton body

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has received 4,000 face masks and 11 infrared thermometers from two Chinese groups- Beijing Zhonglian Zhongchen Commercial Service Center (BZZ) and Global-Hint Consulting Company Limited (GHCCL) – that have been in partnership with the Federation since 2018. The donation is to prepare the federation for the eventual return to […]
Sports

Chinese football in disarray as champions Jiangsu FC cease operations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chinese football was thrown into disarray on Sunday as the owners of reigning Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC announced the club would cease operations with immediate effect. A post on Jiangsu’s official WeChat account expressed hope of new backers or that a “company of insight” would be willing to consult on the team’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica