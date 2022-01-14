It’s binding on leaders to do their best for the people, Buhari tells exiting B’Faso Ambassador

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that it was binding for leaders, particularly within the West African sub-region, to do their best for their people, despite shrinking resources.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said this Friday while receiving in farewell audience, the Ambassador of Burkina Faso, His Excellency Piabie Firmin Gregoire N’do, who spent eight years on tour of duty.

“Leaders should do the best for their people within the limits of resources,” President Buhari affirmed, adding that he hoped the outgoing Ambassador would use experiences garnered in the field “for decision making in your country when you go back.”

Ambassador N’do expressed the good wishes of his country, and of himself to Nigeria, commending the President for good diplomacy, which has seen Nigerians leading many international organisations.

He equally expressed appreciation for different kinds of support from Nigeria to Burkina Faso during the flooding crisis, their national elections, and at many other critical times.

He said he enjoyed his stay in Nigeria, had his last daughter here, and held very pleasant memories of the country.

Buhari jocularly asked if he gave his daughter Nigerian names.

