It’s D-Day for Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation event

The annual Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation Mini-Tournament takes centre stage today at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos. This year’s event is the 9th edition with over 1000 kids expected to participate while a total of 60 kids are billed to be beneficiaries of the annual scholarship initiative of the Lagos State Football Association Chairman.

So far, over 40 children between 12 and 15 years have in the past eight years remained in school courtesy of the sponsor as the foundation has also supported more than 200 indigent students in collaboration with the Courage Education Foundation which was also conceived and co-founded by Seyi Akinwunmi over 17 years ago. And because this edition tallies with the 60th birthday of Barrister Akinwunmi, 60 beneficiaries are on the cards for the 2022 sponsorship package. Today at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, a series of age-grade football matches will be played by male and female teams between 9am and 2pm before the main match of the day.

Remo Stars of Ikenne and Shooting Stars of Ibadan are billed to lock horns at 4pm in the main exhibition match of the day. The two teams expected to campaign in the Nigeria Professional Football League will seize this opportunity to warm up for the forthcoming new season. Speaking about the initiative, Barrister Akinwunmi said helping the less privileged was a thing of joy for him over the years.

