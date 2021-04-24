Back Page Columnist

It’s David vs Goliath

….as Mason challenges Guardiola in Carabao Cup final

It is undoubtedly a lop-sided duel but Tottenham’s interim manager Ryan Mason can hope to get one over hugely experienced Pep Guardiola when he leads his Spurs out against Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday. It is a David versus Goliath duel; Mason will be overseeing only his second senior managerial match after he was named a shocking replacement for the sacked Jose Mourinho compared to Guardiola who has more than 20 trophies under his belt. Mason knows the outcome of this match might not necessarily affect the decision regarding his future as the permanent manager of the side but he will fancy his chances of holding the honour of guiding Spurs to their first silverware in 13 years.

If not for the injury he suffered at Hull City five years ago which abruptly ended his career, Mason could have been on the pitch on Sunday playing for Tottenham in this tie. He was in the Spurs side that lost to Mourinho’s Chelsea in the final of League Cup in 2015 and he wouldn’t want to be on the losing side again as a manager.

Mason is a Spurs to the core; his path is compelling and heart-rending — a local lad who was a Tottenham schoolboy and who rose through the ranks to the first team, only to suffer a tragic injury at Hull that cut his playing career short. Former manager Mauricio Pochettino gave him a chance to return to the club he loves as a neophyte coach with the academy in which he played, and he is now leading the first team onto the pitch as interim head coach. It is a heart-rending story which he will hope to complete with the lifting of a major trophy tomorrow but he knows it is an uphill task coming up against Manchester City who are gunning for a treble this season.

Guardiola saw his quadruple dream collapse with a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal at the same venue last weekend and the Spaniard will certainly come hard on neophyte Mason and his men. Mason surely has seasoned professionals in the ranks that are even older than him and he wouldn’t be afraid to unleash the attacking trio of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Gareth Bale on City.

His captain Hugo Lloris is backing him to cause an upset saying the rookie manager is ready for the challenge. “You would be surprised. He’s ready. He knows exactly what to say to the players. He’s got proximity to the players and that’s helping him. Then it’s about the [team] leaders as well to show their leadership. But he’s got a real philosophy of football. It will surprise you,” Lloris said.

