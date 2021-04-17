It’s difficult raising twins I had with Boko Haram member, escapee Chibok girl laments

…as parents cry to FG to get their children released

One of the students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, Halima Usman, who was kidnapped along with other girls by members of the dreaded Boko Haram in 2014, but who has since escaped, has lamented that she could not take care of the twins she had for a member of the group. This was just as parents of the abducted Chibok school girls, who are still in captivity have appealed to the Federal Government to come to their aid and rescue their children that are still in the captivity of Boko Haram.

It will be recalled that over 260 school girls were abducted on April 14, 2014, at Government Girls Secondary School Chibok in Chibok Local Government area of Borno state, a situation that has thrown the entire community into agony. Narrating her ordeal, Halima, who spent three years in captivity said; “I am totally saddened I had a set of twins for a member of the group. I am finding it difficult to take care of the twins. “Nowadays, to take care of one child is difficult not to talk of twins. I am calling on the government to help us.

We have lost our parents, brothers and sisters as a result of this crisis. “We are appealing to the Federal Government to do everything possible to end this insurgency because we have suffered a lot, “she added. A mother of one of the abducted schoolgirls, Mrs Rachael Daniel said “I am really saddened by what has happened to us. Since my daughter, Rose, was abducted by Boko Haram seven years ago, things have not been the same for the family.” “The abducted students of Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and Dapchi were rescued, we don’t know what we ave done to the government that our daughters have not yet been rescued.

I am calling on the Federal Government to help us rescue our remaining daughters,” she lamented. Mrs Daniel said further that “when I was coming to this occasion, my children asked me, mummy, “are you going to bring back our elder sister,” and I told them yes. You see the agony we are in. Even the younger ones are disturbed. “We are really suffering. I lost my husband and I am finding it difficult to pay the school fees of my children. I call on the government to come to my aid.”

Like this: Like Loading...