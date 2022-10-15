It’s difficult to celebrate infrastructural devt with level of insecurity – Sen Bamidele

…says Nigeria needs president who’ll not protect any religion, tribe

Senator Opeyemi Michael Bamidele represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he spoke elaborately on a broad range of national issues, spanning economy, politics, insecurity, governance and 2023 General Elections, among others. Excerpts:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday conferred national honours on you and many other eminent Nigerians. How do you feel about the gesture?

Well to the glory of God, this is a great development. I feel challenged because when you wake up every day just to do your own things, just to be yourself, just try to be responsible, just do your work, nothing outside of you, believing you are doing your work and then suddenly something happens that makes you feel recognised, it brings its own form of happiness. But most importantly, it imposes its own challenges because one, the implication of that is that they are keeping an eye on you and on what you are doing. Somebody somewhere is always watching you. It could have been the other way round if I messed it up, it could have been a scandalous situation just because I’m occupying a position by the grace of God. It is obvious that I don’t own myself to myself alone, but partly to myself, partly to my family and partly in my community and partly to the society. So it shows somebody is always keeping an eye on what you are doing and I return the glory to God Almighty, and I feel that it is also an award which more than most other recipients, I will be receiving on behalf of certain categories of people. One, the youths of this country, part of where I was able to cut my teeth was the privilege I had to lead the students of this country. I attended the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, where I was privileged to be the spokesperson of the Students Union and that was just the beginning. I got a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and then proceeded to the University of Benin to study Law and I also became the President of the Students Union at some point. Just before I graduated, I got elected the National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students. So for me, from an early stage in life, I had been privileged to be in positions of responsibility, positions of leadership and that’s one of the ways God had prepared me for today. Essentially, I will owe this award to God Almighty. I will owe it to my family for their support and prayers and the youth of this country, who gave me an opportunity to lead and I will in turn dedicate it to the less privileged and all of those people within the progressive movement who thought me to think, including some of my lecturers in school, including some of my political leaders, including Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who gave me an opportunity to serve and to excel. So, everything came together to qualify me for this award but most importantly like I said, it’s not by might but by the grace of God. So, I return all the glory to God.

62 years after gaining Independence from Great Britain, Nigeria seems not to be making progress. What do you think is the missing link?

Well, basically, my own short response to that will be that, I believe that Rome was built in a day and I will always make reference to where we came from so that we don’t forget who we are. Yes, we want to be in a position of leadership within the comity of nations; yes we want to be that kind of country where there will be rule of law, we want to be that country where there will be justice, we want to be that country where no man is hungry and we want to be that country where law abiding citizens, will be able to wake up and do their businesses and go to bed at night with their two eyes closed and be able to sleep. That is the country we want and that is the country our forefathers struggled and fought so hard to secure from foreign domination in the name of colonialism. But the truth about it is we will get there and to understand how our situation has been this precarious, we must understand that we emerged from a national history of over 300 years of slavery and slave exploitation as a people and following this, was another 100 years of colonialism and colonial exploitation from 1861 to 1960 and so for 400 years and over, our history was a history of exploited people, a history of people in despair, a history of people who did not have opportunity to decide how they want to fashion their life, what they want to do with the nation or define nationhood in their own way. But can we continue to blame everything on the past, no. It now brings us to the situation of how we have managed our affairs from 1960 to date. Again, what kind of foundation did we get? Upon independence, less than six years after we became independent and we had some form of civilian rule, we had a military coup and again the military took advantage of the teething problems of a nascent democracy to terminate the whole process. And that led us to almost 30 years again of military misrule in this country, where one corrective regime came in to take over from another corrective regime and that’s our story, that’s who we are. But thankfully in the last 24 years so to say, we have had an ongoing civilian rule.

It appears that our democracy is not as progressive as other democracies around the world or do you have a different view?

Yes, what we wanted was democracy, what we desired was democracy, where we should be was in a democratic nation but do we have that democracy right now? I will say no. Because for me, democracy goes beyond coming to an office through a process of an election, yes, that’s the beginning. But the best we have been able to have at the moment is a civilian rule which at least is better than a military regime being in place or a military rule so to say or military dictatorship and our hope and desire is that we graduate from the level of civilian rule that we have had in the last 24 years to a democratic stage where leaders will not only be elected through the ballot, the vote of the electorate will count and of course, as much as possible the leaders themselves will become conscious of the fact that there is nothing permanent about the opportunity given to them, that it is a very nascent thing because you are voted in, and if you don’t do what you are supposed to do you can easily be voted out because that is when the votes of Nigerians would have begun to count. And still a cardinal element of that democracy will also have rule of law in place not rule of force and there will be press freedom, human rights will be respected and we will also have socio-economic rights that will not only be enshrined in our Constitution as we presently have but that will be respected. All of these together will give us a democratic state. That is the number one problem that we have. We came from a long history of being abused as a people by slave masters, by colonial masters, and then of course by the military at some point and by civilian rulers who of course are yet to come to terms with the realities of the tenets of democracy and where do we go from here. One, I believe that as much as possible that we need to hold on to what we have, rulership through the ballot and of course, the leaders become more accountable to the people. Our leaders in the past were more accountable to interest other than the interest of the Nigerian people. At some point between 1960 and 1963 when we got the independence, our rulers were still taking instructions from outside the country to a very large extent, our justice system was still that even from our Supreme Court you could still appeal to the Privy Council in London. The leadership wasn’t really accountable to the Nigerian people and then of course, in 1963, we got our republic and as a republican nation, we were no longer accountable to any foreigners. That is it in theory but in practice, we need to get our country to a position where all our leadership should be accountable to the will of the Nigerian people and of course, as it is today, the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has done so much and is doing so much but can the best of this administration be said to be enough for Nigerians? I think that’s what becomes debatable, that’s what we are going to have different opinions on. If you ask me as a Nigerian, I will say regardless of what we will think about this administration, this is one administration that has been able to do much more in terms of infrastructure development of this country. Even with now that there is less money than was done by previous administrations when there was plenty of money. When I said plenty of money if you go by the rate with which we sold our crude oil in the international market and how much money was accruing and how much money we had in our foreign reserve and what our naira was, I believe they were good old days for this country. And we have an administration that came into office just at a point that the international price of the crude oil was coming down and it went from over 100 dollars to as almost below 20 dollars. If Nigerians had not had an administration like this, it probably would have been extremely difficult to come out of recession. Not just based on what was happening in Nigeria but within a global context but because of the level of prudence of this administration, it was much easier to come out of recession.

Are you now saying that looking at the state of the economy and other sundry socio-economic indices in the country today that Nigerians have a reason to dance?

I will say yes and no because a lot of infrastructural development. But how do you celebrate accomplishment in terms of infrastructural development when there is so much insecurity in the land. When people cannot travel on our roads, even a lot of the trains we had acquired, the rail infrastructure that we had built and all that cannot be put to use by people. So, it becomes difficult for you to say you have a cause to celebrate. I don’t envy government spokespersons these days because you have to do your job of defending the government and exposing what government is doing but a lot of Nigerians are just too unhappy with the insecurity situation and for me the primary essence of a government, the primary purpose of a government, is to secure life and property and then of course, welfare of the people. That is even what our law says that is enshrined in Section 14 of our Constitution. So, if for any reason insecurity has become the order of the day, it becomes extremely difficult for you to be able to celebrate achievements or accomplishments of a certain government or administration. But even where you cannot celebrate, you still must commemorate, you must acknowledge and commemorate such achievements.

How would you rate the state of insecurity in Nigeria and the effort of this government to end it vis-a-vis the last administration?

Talking about insecurity, the question that I also ask is could it have been worse than what we have, my answer will still be yes because if the order of the day as it was in 2015, May 29, 2015 when the Buhari’s administration took charge of the leadership of this country, was to have continued, more territories would have been lost to the bandits or terrorists or Boko Haram or whatever name you choose to call them because we had taken up leadership of this country at a point when the terrorists had flags hoisted in some parts of this country, some territories, you could tell the number of local governments that were under their captivity. It was that bad and the current administration did not only succeed in repossessing those territories from the terrorists. The administration also had to do a head on battle by confronting the terrorists frontally in Sambisa forest and other places where they are gathered and defeated them to the extent that they could no longer congregate in any parts of the country as an army because they had been decimated to that extent but what did we now get after that, of course they dissolved into a body of terrorists engaging in non-conventional warfare and of course the way you fight a conventional war is not the same way you fight a terrorist organisation that is not frontally confronting your army, that dissolved into underground movement that can just show up any-where and blow up people and things and places and then go back into hiding. That’s what Nigeria has been dealing with in the last four to five years so to say.

Is there a way forward, or can the government do better than what it’s currently doing?

My answer will be yes. And again, that’s where leadership ingenuity comes in. We have a President who himself being a retired General is trying his best. He is doing all he could. I don’t think any Nigerian is in doubt as to the commitment of President Buhari to the unity and freedom of this country, I don’t think any Nigerian is in doubt as to his sense of indignity to corruption.

President Buhari promised to fight and eliminate corruption from Nigeria when he was campaigning in 2015. Today, can you say that this has been achieved?

We cannot completely say no to that. Sometimes it will look like it’s even President Buhari and a few people in his administration who are actually waging the war against corruption because we are here in Parliament and we see what is happening. If corruption were to be ended under the President Buhari’s administration, then it means that the various committees of the National Assembly who go on oversight sometimes and they come back screaming, I will not have any of such complaints, if corruption were to have ended, it will mean that ICPC and EFCC will not be as busy as they are, if corruption would have ended it will mean that all the legion of cases in our law courts would not have been there. So, definitely, it’s an ongoing thing because it was so entrenched, it has become so entrenched. How would you explain that a public servant, who was meant to retire at the age of 60 is only by the grace of God you can live for another 30 years, after that even if you are so healthy will be having N20 billion in his account or some other pseudo accounts that is being run on his behalf. If you go by revelation from EFCC, these are some of the reasons for some of the news we are seeing. So, if anyone is to stand and say it’s a perfect situation, then it will mean the person is not facing the realities, it will mean that the person is running against the tide of what’s on the news and what revelations are there on the streets. So definitely, it’s an ongoing battle but can we afford to fold our arms and say this administration has not been able to defeat corruption totally, let’s just give up like some people will tell you. It was not a situation that could have lasted for much longer, the nation was gradually grinding to a half under PDP and it was only a matter of time and my hope and desire and prayer today is that, there will be succession in such a way that all the good things that could be recorded for this administration, not only be sustained, but would have become a legacy and a foundation upon which bigger and stronger legacies can be built.

Now, Nigeria is preparing for general elections in 2023. In view of the multifarious problems facing the country, what kind of President do you want to emerge, to be able to take Nigeria out of the present quagmire?

Yes, that is what explains the personal bias that I have for who I believe should be the next president of Nigeria which is a matter for another day because my own understanding of what Nigeria needs right now is a president with the scientific understanding of what’s to be done, scientific understanding of what is wrong, the antecedent of having been able to fix broken communities, broken states, broken situations and who has a scientific understanding of the workings of the economy because a lot of the problems that we have, are traceable to the economy. If the economy is buoyant, there will be employment, if there is employment, the socio-economic implication of that is crime rate will go down because more able bodied people will be able to survive either as business entrepreneurs or people are engaged by companies or government agencies where they can build a reliable career. As much as possible, we also need somebody who will have the courage to take decision without minding whose ox is gored and without setting out to either protect any particular religion or tribe or group of people. We need Nigerians to come to terms with the reality of the fact that our search should be for someone who can help fix this economy not someone who is coming to protect any particular religion or somebody who is a product of a particular religion but somebody who decisively understands what it takes to turn a nation like ours so that we don’t get left behind by the rest of the comity of nations. That is a genuine concern I nurse.

The Ninth Senate is already winding down, as its tenure will lapse in June 2023. What is your score card for the Assembly in the last three and half years?

Yes, at our inauguration in June of 2019, we did announce to the world that we had formulated a legislative agenda on the basis which we will like Nigerians to assess by the time we were leaving office. And we have done all things that were humanly possible, one to stick to that agenda and two, to ensure that where we could we even did our best to go beyond what we had in the agenda based on realities in the country and developing issues. Part of the legislative agenda that we set for ourselves was to run a Legislature that will work for Nigerians.

By having a Legislature that will work for Nigerians, we had in mind that there were a number of issues that Nigerians had longed to have addressed through legislative intervention, legislative action but had become almost impossible and we are determined to address such issues. One of such issues was to address our economy in a way that we will be able to go beyond the economy itself being a monolithic economy that runs only on crude oil to ensuring that we are able to diversify it to bring on board critical sectors like agriculture and mineral development. And by virtue of some legislative actions, amendments to some of our existing laws and oversight authorities, we were able to do that.

Even though our effort at diversifying the economy which is also part of the effort of the Buhari’s administration at diversifying the economy had become checkmated by the situation of insecurity where people had to abandon their farmland and mineral development of the mining sites for reasons of insecurity which is a major blow to that desire and of course, no one is giving up on that. Again through legislative action we also wanted to ensure that we were able to address the oil and gas sector of our economy which again as a monolithic economy, accounted for well over 80 per cent of our national revenue. We wanted to be able to address that through the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, we made it clear from the beginning of this legislative assembly. And to the glory of God, we worked so hard to achieve that.

Today, we have the Petroleum Industry Act since the Bill has been signed into law. That will count as one of the major achievements of the 9th Assembly and then of course, still talking about trying to change a lot of things through legislative action, we also felt the need to stabilise our polity by coming up with an enduring electoral law that will be able to, not only stabilise our democracy but that will ensure that the votes of Nigerians will count, that will ensure that as much as possible, no big man will be able to bully the electorate of this country. We put in the electoral bill.

Again this is not something we had started, it had been lingering just like the Petroleum Industry Bill. At least two or three other assemblies had been on this without been able to accomplish it and we succeeded in passing the Electoral bill which again had been signed into law. And we were so determined to have this and we were so committed to it to the extent that a lot of Nigerians even will say we made laws against ourselves because in attempt to ensure we did the right thing, even members of the National Assembly succeeded in not being able to vote at our various party conventions across all the parties on the platform which we were all elected.

But I don’t think anybody has any regret. We just needed to do the right thing and we needed to prevent a situation where in months or weeks running to the national convention of a party or of a presidential convention or primaries, governors and other elected public servants would come up with a list of 1, 000 special assistants and special advisers and all of that. All of whom will be brought to the party convention as delegates.

These were some of the things we needed to discourage and then the use of BVAS and other introduction of other forms of technology into our electoral process. So through this I believe that as an Assembly, we had been able to also help provide a legislative basis for the stability of our electoral process. Also, part of the legacy for this 9th assembly to also be known is our collective desire to also improve upon the condition and the environment where legislators and staff of the National Assembly will be able to work. That’s what’s responsible for the major renovation that is going on in the new chambers.

Again, if we really need to achieve what will be a legacy, we don’t have to worry more about what to sacrifice in that regard. I will also want to believe the level of oversight. We had been able to instill a lot of discipline into the manner of doing government business.

We also have been able to make laws which make it easier for people to do business in Nigeria and with Nigeria. We call that the ease of doing business approach in Nigeria and through our interaction and networking with other agencies of government, we have been able to amend different categories of our law: the Central Bank Establishment Act, the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act Amendment Bill that was passed, which also has been signed into law by Mr President. We have done a lot in trying to engage in legislative action that will bring about good governance and as much as possible, we also have been able to stabilise relationship not only between the Executive and Legislative but within the three arms of government.

