Sports

It’s double celebration for Akinwunmi

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The 9th edition of the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation has been described as a special one by the organisers of the event. Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan is expected to host this year’s edition with series of programmes lined up for Friday December 23. Four exhibition games involving age grade male and female teams will take place between 9am and 2pm just as the main exhibition game of the day between 3SC and Remo Stars will take centre stage at 4pm. A member of the organising team, Dotun Coker, however said aside the Friday event of the Charity Foundation, a landmark birthday celebration of Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi is also billed for next week.

“The Charity Foundation programme is an annual event and we always come together make the youth happy and also use the day to celebrate the philanthropic efforts of Barrister Akinwunmi. “But this year, BSA will be 60th and the celebration starts with the Charity Foundation event on Friday. So, this year’s edition is special and it is double celebration,” Coker noted. Also speaking on the event, Barrister Akinwunmi said he was always elated about the annual Charity Foundation event. “My birthday is December 29th while the event is 23rd…not the same day but I guess the organisers are into so many things just to make the kids and all participants happy.

I really do appreciate all those working on the project. For me, I love putting smiles on the faces of the needy and I will continue doing so,” Akinwunmi said. So far, over 40 children between 12 and 15 years have in the past eight years remained in school courtesy of the foundation supporting their education and other related needs. The foundation has also supported more than 200 indigent students in collaboration with the Courage Education Foundation which was also conceived and co-founded by Seyi Akinwunmi over 17 years ago.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Oborududu gives Nigeria first Tokyo 2020 silver medal

Posted on Author Reporter

Team Nigeria has won her first silver medal of the on-going Olympic Games in Tokyo, after Blessing Oborududu narrowly lost 4-1 to Mensah Stock of the United States in the final of the 68kg wrestling in Japan on Tuesday. Even though she lost, the 32 year-old African and Commonwealth champion made history by becoming the […]
News Sports

Sports Minister lauds Aregbesola for citing Federal Fire Service in Ogbomoso

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has applauded Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for approving the establishment of a Federal Fire Service Station in Ogbomoso.   Following a directive by Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, to the umbrella body of Ogbomoso sons and daughters, Egbe Omo Ogbomoso Parapo […]
Sports

Murray loses doubles as Britain bow out of Davis Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

    Britain were knocked out of the Davis Cup Finals as Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles to Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow on Friday. Just as against the United States in their opening tie on Wednesday, Murray and doubles world No 1 Salisbury took to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica