Sports

It’s far from over, De Bruyne tells City mates

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kevin De Bruyne claims Manchester City’s stunning success over Paris St Germain “doesn’t matter” yet because the job is only half done. City put themselves within touching distance of a first appearance in the Champions League final as they came from behind to beat the 10-man French side 2-1 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Yet with the second leg of the semi-final still to come at the Etihad Stadium next week, De Bruyne is refusing to get carried away with thoughts of the final. The Belgian, who scored City’s equaliser in the French capital, said: “Yes (we are closer) but it doesn’t matter. “We have to do our job and play the game next week. I know we had a good result but it is still going to be a hard game. “It is still halfway so there is a long way to go.” City were pegged back in the early stages as PSG hit them with a series of quick counterattacks and also caused problems from set-pieces. It was no surprise when the hosts claimed the lead in the 15th minute as Marquinhos headed home from an Angel Di Maria corner.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

A & A, Comets kick off Gov Ikpeazu Pre-season tourney

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A & A FC of Calabar and Abia Comets of Umuahia will on Sunday kickoff the 2020 edition of the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Preseason Tournament taking place at the Aba Township Stadium.   In a draw conducted on Friday, eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba top group A comprising Cynosure FC, A & A […]
Sports

World Athletics chief shrugs off concerns Nike track spikes give unfair advantage

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Contentious shoes worn by numerous recent record-breakers *Coe does not want to ‘suffocate innovation’ Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, has dismissed concerns that Nike’s controversial new track spikes, which have produced a spate of recent world records, could provide an unfair advantage at the Olympics. Lord Coe said he was “pretty calm” about […]
Sports

Nigeria’s Pinnick gains walk over into FIFA Council

Posted on Author Reporter

  The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick may have secured a seat in the FIFA Council following spate of withdrawals from the race by contestants. First to withdraw was Lamine Bajo of Gambia. Sports Village Square gathered that upon his action, possible voters for Bajo were targeted by allies of Pinnick. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica