It’s far from over, De Bruyne tells City mates

Kevin De Bruyne claims Manchester City’s stunning success over Paris St Germain “doesn’t matter” yet because the job is only half done. City put themselves within touching distance of a first appearance in the Champions League final as they came from behind to beat the 10-man French side 2-1 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Yet with the second leg of the semi-final still to come at the Etihad Stadium next week, De Bruyne is refusing to get carried away with thoughts of the final. The Belgian, who scored City’s equaliser in the French capital, said: “Yes (we are closer) but it doesn’t matter. “We have to do our job and play the game next week. I know we had a good result but it is still going to be a hard game. “It is still halfway so there is a long way to go.” City were pegged back in the early stages as PSG hit them with a series of quick counterattacks and also caused problems from set-pieces. It was no surprise when the hosts claimed the lead in the 15th minute as Marquinhos headed home from an Angel Di Maria corner.
A & A, Comets kick off Gov Ikpeazu Pre-season tourney
A & A FC of Calabar and Abia Comets of Umuahia will on Sunday kickoff the 2020 edition of the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Preseason Tournament taking place at the Aba Township Stadium. In a draw conducted on Friday, eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba top group A comprising Cynosure FC, A & A […]
World Athletics chief shrugs off concerns Nike track spikes give unfair advantage
*Contentious shoes worn by numerous recent record-breakers *Coe does not want to ‘suffocate innovation’ Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, has dismissed concerns that Nike’s controversial new track spikes, which have produced a spate of recent world records, could provide an unfair advantage at the Olympics. Lord Coe said he was “pretty calm” about […]
Nigeria’s Pinnick gains walk over into FIFA Council
The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick may have secured a seat in the FIFA Council following spate of withdrawals from the race by contestants. First to withdraw was Lamine Bajo of Gambia. Sports Village Square gathered that upon his action, possible voters for Bajo were targeted by allies of Pinnick. […]
