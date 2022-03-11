Sports

It's fresh start for sports in Edo, says Shaibu

The sports-loving Deputy- Governor of Edo State Phillip Shaibu on Wednesday said the administration of Godwin Obaseki is set to give sports a fresh beginning in the state. Renowned for sports especially football, Edo used to have great and dreaded teams like Bendel Insurance, NNB Football, Flash Flamingoes and other great clubs, the state has produced several medalists in the Olympics, Commonwealth and All Africa Games.

Speaking while receiving Edo Dynamos Handball Club the state representative at the recently concluded National Division 1 Handball League which was hosted by the Edo State from February 25th to March 6th, 2022, Shaibu flanked by newly appointed Executive Chairman Edo State Sports Commission Yussuf Alli and the Commission’s Permanent Secretary Sabina Chikere said the performances of Edo Dynamos Handball club at the competition which had 20 male and 10 female teams were highly commendable.

The Dynamos have been promoted to top-flight Prudent Energy Handball Premier League. Briefing the Deputy Governor on the team performance the Edo State Handball Association chairman, Emma Akhigbe, thanked the Edo State government for its continued and concerted efforts at positioning sports in Edo state to very great heights by not only providing world-class facilities, but also putting together an enviably wonderful board to lead the state’s Sports Commission.

 

