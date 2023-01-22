It’s going to be an interesting match against Remo Stars –Ogunbote

Shooting Stars head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has said the MatchDay 3 game between his team and former club, Remo Stars, is going to be an interesting match. Shooting yet to win a game after two matches will be up against Remo Stars at the weekend. Remo Stars currently with six points after winning their first two games, a 2-0 home win against El-Kanemi Warriors and 1-0 defeat of Gombe United away from home. After Shooting Stars goalless draw against Kwara United in Ibadan during the week, Ogunbote said he is looking forward to an interesting match against his former club. Ogunbote led Remo Stars to third position during the last NPFL season and a spot on the continent before leaving the Ikenne-based club for Ibadan. “It is going to be an interesting match against Remo Stars,” he said. When asked about the failure of his wards to get the needed win at home against Kwara United, Ogunbote said his players failed to get it right in the final third against Shooting. Shooting played a 3-3 draw away from home against Plateau United and secured a goalless draw at home against Kwara United. “We almost secured a win against Plateau United because we were leading 3-1 at a time but they came back for a 3-3 draw, same at home again Kwara United, my boys had so many chances, but we were having issues in the final third. “The target is to have a good game against Remo Stars and hopefully get a good result in Ikenne.”

