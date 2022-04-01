It’s good Nigeria didn’t qualify for World Cup – Williams Uchemba

Williams Uchemba, says it’s a good thing that the Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The comedian, actor and writer spoke in the context of the heightened insecurity in the country and the repeated attacks on citizens. The Black Stars of Ghana qualified for the World Cup on Tuesday after playing a 1-1 draw with Nigeria.

This earned Ghana one of the five tickets for African representatives at the tournament billed for Qatar this year. The outcome of the match has sparked a chorus of condemnation among Nigerians on social media, with some angry fans vandalising the Abuja stadium. Uchemba said so be it if missing out on the World Cup would make Nigeria pay serious attention to the pressing issues in the country.

“Maybe it’s good we lost, so we can channel our anger on the pressing issue in the country. Almost 1000 Nigerian citizens cannot be accounted for and some people are acting like it’s a normal thing,” he wrote on Instagram. “If it takes losing a match to get us upset enough and know that we are in a hell hole, so be it. Some heads of state are yet to make a statement on the issue. I guess they are busy planning for 2023 [elections].”

