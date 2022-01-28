It’s hard to say goodbye

I d e – parted the city of Garoua for Yaoundé on Wednesday in continuation of my AFCON coverage as my country, Nigeria is already eliminated from the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, but I can tell you it was hard to say goodbye after spending over 10 days in the Northern part of Cameroon. During my stay here, I have made friends, both male and female, young and old and to leave, I had to buy Nigeria flags for some kids that usually comes around in the morning to give me a high five. Our guide here in Garoua, Nasiru was close to tears as he followed me to the park while those that were not around continue to wish me well. Kadidja and Mary wanted to come to Nigeria for a visit and asked me to promise them that I would arrange that, same as Nasiru and Julia the volunteer. Despite the high cost of living in Garoua, I will surely miss the friendly atmosphere there and also night life at Champion, our constant night club.
