Faith

It’s ignorance saying C&S worship angels –Supreme Head Alao

Posted on Author Stories by Chinyere Abiaziem

Supreme Head, Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Unification Church of Nigeria, Prophet (Dr.) Solomon Alao said it was ignorance for people to say the church worships angels as well fetish.

He emphasized that the public should regard those who misrepresent the church as charlatans, noting that the church remains resolute in promoting biblical principles.

Alao said these in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, in commemoration of the Seraphim Day, an annual celebration on September 9 in remembrance of the naming of the church 97 years, though this year’s celebration was moved to yesterday, September 10.

“We do not worship angels as many people ignorantly say. We call holy Gabriel because he is the foremost angel and was used by God to replace lucifer. Angels have different roles and when you need them, you call them for the purpose God has assigned them.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

