It’s in our best interest to support Onochie, youth advocate appeals to Niger Deltans

A youth advocate and former member of Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Council Engr.Nwabueze Onwuneme has called on Niger Deltans, most especially the youths and women to eschew political affiliations and collectively support Ms.Lauretta Onochie the newly inaugurated chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
In a press release made available to the media, Onwuneme appealed to the people of the region to set aside all manner of political affiliation or rivalry but all come together to support Ms.Onochie whom he described as an ardent administrator of men and resources whom her track record in community service in the UK still speaks for her both from the community members and former colleagues.
Onwuneme said though he is no longer a supporter of the present administration but strongly believes in the capacity and competence of Ms.Onochie to better the lot of the region and its people been a mother and also an accomplished educationist.
Onwuneme said it would be in the best interest of the people of the region to support her in order for the region to witness positive change and transformation.

 

 

