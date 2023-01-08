News

It’s in our best interest to support Onochie – Youth advocate

A youth advocate and former member, Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Council Engr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has called on Niger Deltans, especially the youth and women to eschew political affiliations and collectively support Ms.Lauretta Onochie, the newly inaugurated chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a press release made available to newsmen yesterday, Onwuneme appealed to the people of the region to set aside all manner of political affiliation or rivalry but come together to support Ms.Onochie, whom he described as an ardent administrator of men and resources whose track record in community service in the UK still speaks for her both from the community members and former colleagues.

Onwuneme said though he is no longer a supporter of the present administration, he strongly believed in the capacity and competence of Ms.Onochie to better the lots of the region and its people being a mother and also an accomplished educationist.

Onwuneme said it would be in the best interest of the people of the region to support her in order for the region to witness positive change and transformation.

 

