It’s my mistake choosing you as my boss –Ondo Deputy Gov tells

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, yesterday, hit back at his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, over his statement that he made a wrong choice picking him as his deputy.

Ajayi emphasized that the governor vexation was hinged over the failed attempt to impeach him as the deputy governor. It would be recalled that over the weekend, Akeredolu had expressed regret over the choice of Ajayi as his running mate in 2016, despite several warnings which he said he ignored.

The deputy governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, stated that after allegedly running the state aground, Akeredolu has been casting aspersions on him.

He disclosed that Akeredolu, who caused himself many injuries, cannot blame him for his shortcomings as he emphasized that the governor sidelined him from governance for three and half years.

Ajayi added that his political experience helped Akeredolu to win the 2016 election after he failed in his first attempt in 2012 when he came a distant third at the polls.

“The Yoruba proverb that says when the head is rotten, the whole body is destroyed is apt in Ondo State as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has destroyed the economy of the state and cornered her resources for few cronies and family members.

“If there is any wrong choice, it is Governor Akeredolu, who has refused to take all-wise counsel not only from his Deputy but by senior citizens of Ondo State.”

Meanwhile, ahead of this Wednesday Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Ondo State, a group, Grassroot Movement has accused the deputy governor of inducing delegates in order to swing votes to his favour.

According to the group, while addressing journalists at a popular hotel in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, it alleged that Ajayi was making an offer of $1,000 per delegate.

The group’s state coordinator, Taiwo Akinfehinwa, said they won’t be surprised if an exercise that is supposed to be an avenue to choose a credible candidate for the party ended up in the hands of the highest bidder

